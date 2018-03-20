Stefanik targets foreign propaganda with new bill

Photo provided
WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has introduced legislation designed to combat foreign propaganda spread through government-controlled media.
The Countering Foreign Propaganda Act of 2018 will require U.S.-based foreign media outlets to disclose their ownership by filing disclosures to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) every six months.
The FCC would then be required to submit reports to Congress detailing that information.
The bill also calls for announcements to inform consumers of the foreign government funding the content or programming.
‘CRITICAL INITIATIVE’
The proposed legislation comes days after the White House imposed a new set of sanctions on Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and waging cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure.
“This legislation is a critical initiative as we work to counter information warfare from adversarial nations, including Russia,” said Stefanik in a statement on Tuesday. “We must ensure transparency and public disclosure from foreign media outlets so that the American public knows where this information is coming from.”
Key outlets include the Kremlin-controlled RIA Global LLC, Russia Today and Sputnik International, all of whom have been accused of peddling propaganda.
Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, pledged to continue to play a key role in safeguarding the U.S. from foreign threats and meddling.
The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), a fellow member of House Armed Services.
“Russia attacked our democracy in 2016, France and Germany’s elections in 2017, and is already spreading disinformation ahead of our 2018 elections,” said Moulton in a statement. “Both Russia and China have dramatically expanded efforts within our country to sway public opinion, spread propaganda, and advance their own political goals.”
Stefanik, who has taken a keen interest in cyber warfare issues, did not mention China in her remarks.
But a second anti-meddling bill introduced on Tuesday by Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina is a direct response to organizations like the Confucius Institute, the Beijing-funded cultural centers designed to promote state ideals that have been sprouting on U.S. campuses throughout the past decade.
Critics say those centers are government-controlled and may jeopardize academic independence, promoting Communist propaganda and undermining human rights in the process.
The state-run Xinhua and People’s Daily also produce pro-Communist Party content marketed towards Americans.
SUPPORTS MUELLER PROBE
Both pieces of proposed legislation arrive at a time when Russian interference continues to dominate the political landscape, accelerated by increasingly brazen attacks on law enforcement agencies by President Trump, who targeted special counsel Robert Mueller for the first time by name this past weekend.
President Trump is sharpening his attacks against special counsel Robert Mueller, who is spearheading an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” wrote Trump on Twitter. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”
In a second post, Trump wrote: “Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added...does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!”
Stefanik has repeatedly said she supports the Mueller probe.
Asked to respond to the president’s sustained attacks on the FBI, Department of Justice and Mueller, a spokesman for the lawmaker said she has “immense respect for the men and women of our law enforcement agencies and the work they do to protect our nation.”
“While she does believe that there have been abuses at these agencies, they are only reflective of a few individuals and not the institutions as a whole,” said Tom Flanagin, the spokesman. “She believes any attacks by the president at these institutions as a whole are misguided and unproductive.”
Flanagin continued: “(Stefanik) has also been an outspoken supporter of the Mueller investigation and believes it would be a serious mistake if the President were to fire the Special Counsel.”
REPORT FORTHCOMING
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee concluded their investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election last week, revealing the yearlong probe has found no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign.
Rep. K. Michael Conaway, who led the investigation, said Republicans agreed that Russia interfered with the election, but stopped short of determining Russians favored Trump’s candidacy over that of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate.
But Democrats sharply disagreed, claiming Republicans prematurely ended the investigation, but not before politicizing the investigation and attempting to delegitimize the FBI and DOJ.
Some GOP members broke with the findings, including Rep. Trey Gowdy, who said he believed that Russians had particular disdain for Clinton.
Stefanik agreed with shuttering the probe, but also said she shares Gowdy’s concerns.
“She has seen evidence of Russia actively working to hurt the Clinton campaign in 2016 and there is daylight between her and some other members of the committee on the findings,” Flanagin said.
A draft report detailing the committee’s findings is currently undergoing edits and is being reviewed by panel Democrats for their input.
A vote on the report is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, said the spokesman, and will include both the majority and minority reports.
“Congresswoman Stefanik will support making both reports available to Members of Congress and start the declassification process so that they can be made transparent for the American public,” Flanagin said.