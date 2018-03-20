Stefanik targets foreign propaganda with new bill

× Expand Photo provided A bill co-sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) on Tuesday aims to force government-controlled media outlets to disclose their status in an effort to safeguard against the spread of propaganda.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has introduced legislation designed to combat foreign propaganda spread through government-controlled media.

The Countering Foreign Propaganda Act of 2018 will require U.S.-based foreign media outlets to disclose their ownership by filing disclosures to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) every six months.

The FCC would then be required to submit reports to Congress detailing that information.

The bill also calls for announcements to inform consumers of the foreign government funding the content or programming.

‘CRITICAL INITIATIVE’

The proposed legislation comes days after the White House imposed a new set of sanctions on Russia for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and waging cyber attacks on U.S. infrastructure.

“This legislation is a critical initiative as we work to counter information warfare from adversarial nations, including Russia,” said Stefanik in a statement on Tuesday. “We must ensure transparency and public disclosure from foreign media outlets so that the American public knows where this information is coming from.”

Key outlets include the Kremlin-controlled RIA Global LLC, Russia Today and Sputnik International, all of whom have been accused of peddling propaganda.

Stefanik, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, pledged to continue to play a key role in safeguarding the U.S. from foreign threats and meddling.

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), a fellow member of House Armed Services.

“Russia attacked our democracy in 2016, France and Germany’s elections in 2017, and is already spreading disinformation ahead of our 2018 elections,” said Moulton in a statement. “Both Russia and China have dramatically expanded efforts within our country to sway public opinion, spread propaganda, and advance their own political goals.”

Stefanik, who has taken a keen interest in cyber warfare issues, did not mention China in her remarks.

But a second anti-meddling bill introduced on Tuesday by Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina is a direct response to organizations like the Confucius Institute, the Beijing-funded cultural centers designed to promote state ideals that have been sprouting on U.S. campuses throughout the past decade.