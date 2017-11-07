Stefanik: Tax plan a ‘starting point’

Photo provided
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called the tax reform package released by House Republicans last Thursday a “starting point.”
ELIZABETHTOWN | House Republicans rolled out their tax reform plan last week.
The $1.5 trillion effort to revamp the federal tax code has been branded by GOP lawmakers as a long-awaited overhaul designed to offer savings for middle-class families, simplify the tax code and reduce taxes for businesses and corporations.
Details on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are expected to be hammered out in coming weeks, and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) has said he wants to bring the bill to a vote before lawmakers break for their Thanksgiving recess on Nov. 16.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called the package released by the House Ways and Means Committee last Thursday a “starting point that needs to be improved to ensure that New Yorkers receive the tax relief they deserve.”
A chief sticking point for the lawmaker continues to be the proposed state and local tax deduction repeal.
Known as SALT, repealing the measure would add $1.3 trillion in revenues, but would deprive New Yorkers of a tax write-off that averages $6,000 per family annually.
Supporters of the repeal argue that the revenue needs to be raised to offset cuts elsewhere.
Stefanik said she’ll continue to work with her colleagues in the New York delegation to improve the plan to address SALT, as well as offer tax relief for families and businesses.
Tax relief, said the lawmaker, has been a frequent topic of discussion as she meets with constituents.
“I encourage all of our constituents to read this plan and contact my offices by phone or email to share their feedback,” Stefanik said in a statement.
Stefanik voted against the federal budget resolution last week, citing concerns over SALT.
CHALLENGERS REACT
The bill comes as Republicans struggle to score a major legislative accomplishment this year, one characterized by numerous failed attempts to repeal “Obamacare.”
Democrats criticized the provisions phasing-out the inheritance tax and repeal of the alternative minimum tax on the highest earners, the Associated Press reported, and said the cuts come at the expense of the middle class.
Candidates jousting for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District were quick to pounce.
Emily Martz, a Saranac Lake economic development consultant, said the proposal “falls short of real reform.”
Tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans will decrease the nation’s tax revenue and expand the deficit, she said.
“We can’t allow a few kernels of support for the middle-class to distract us from the bigger picture of budget deficits and cuts in programs that are investments in America’s future,” Martz said in a statement.
Tanya Boone, a Granville-based union organizer and business owner, said the plan would raise taxes on local families who are already struggling with one of the highest local and state tax burdens in the nation.
“This will not create economic growth,” said Boone in a statement. “To create growth, we need to invest in infrastructure, increase access to broadband services and support small business.”
Don Boyajian, a Saratoga-based lawyer, called the plan a “disaster” and criticized the proposed SALT repeal.
“It is time for Representative Stefanik to stop sitting on the sidelines and stand up to Paul Ryan to prevent his dangerous tax plan from taking effect,” said Boyajian in a statement.
“Desperate, ill-informed candidates say dumb things,” responded Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman. “Before he even moved to #NY21, Elise has long been recognized for her support on SALT.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also excoriated the plan, calling a potential SALT repeal a “diabolical dimension.”
Residents hit in the pocketbooks might choose to vote with their feet, he said.
“It affects the competitiveness of our state because to the extent you raise taxes in New York, you push people and push businesses to other states,” he said.
New York contributes more to the federal government than any other state, he said, giving $48 billion more to Washington than it receives.
And on Monday, Cuomo said a repeal would wipe away the past seven years of progress he has made in reducing the state’s high property taxes.
“As far as I’m concerned, this is President Trump saying ‘drop dead’ to New Yorkers because that’s what this is.”