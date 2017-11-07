Stefanik: Tax plan a ‘starting point’

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called the tax reform package released by House Republicans last Thursday a “starting point.”

ELIZABETHTOWN | House Republicans rolled out their tax reform plan last week.

The $1.5 trillion effort to revamp the federal tax code has been branded by GOP lawmakers as a long-awaited overhaul designed to offer savings for middle-class families, simplify the tax code and reduce taxes for businesses and corporations.

Details on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are expected to be hammered out in coming weeks, and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) has said he wants to bring the bill to a vote before lawmakers break for their Thanksgiving recess on Nov. 16.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) called the package released by the House Ways and Means Committee last Thursday a “starting point that needs to be improved to ensure that New Yorkers receive the tax relief they deserve.”

A chief sticking point for the lawmaker continues to be the proposed state and local tax deduction repeal.

Known as SALT, repealing the measure would add $1.3 trillion in revenues, but would deprive New Yorkers of a tax write-off that averages $6,000 per family annually.

Supporters of the repeal argue that the revenue needs to be raised to offset cuts elsewhere.

Stefanik said she’ll continue to work with her colleagues in the New York delegation to improve the plan to address SALT, as well as offer tax relief for families and businesses.

Tax relief, said the lawmaker, has been a frequent topic of discussion as she meets with constituents.

“I encourage all of our constituents to read this plan and contact my offices by phone or email to share their feedback,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Stefanik voted against the federal budget resolution last week, citing concerns over SALT.

CHALLENGERS REACT

The bill comes as Republicans struggle to score a major legislative accomplishment this year, one characterized by numerous failed attempts to repeal “Obamacare.”

Democrats criticized the provisions phasing-out the inheritance tax and repeal of the alternative minimum tax on the highest earners, the Associated Press reported, and said the cuts come at the expense of the middle class.

Candidates jousting for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District were quick to pounce.