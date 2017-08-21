Stefanik ties knot in Saratoga Springs

× Expand Photo by Lenny Alcivar Rep. Elise Stefanik wed long-time partner Matthew Albritton Manda on Aug. 19 in Saratoga Springs.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Rep. Elise Stefanik has gotten hitched.

Stefanik, 33, wed long-time partner Matthew Albritton Manda on Aug. 19 in Saratoga Springs, according to a New York Times wedding announcement published Sunday.

Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice Jan Plumadore officiated at the Hall of Springs reflecting pool.

“It was really a tremendous venue, it was gorgeous,” said Essex County Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland, who attended the ceremony with state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and their respective spouses.

× Expand Photo by Lenny Alcivar Rep. Elise Stefanik met Matthew Manda in 2012.

“Stefanik’s family put on an almost fairy tale wedding for her,” he said.

Gillilland, who also serves as the supervisor of Stefanik’s adopted hometown of Willsboro, estimated 90 percent of attendees were personal friends of the newlyweds — not politicians.

A pool report revealed guests “noshed on baby lamb chops, a raw bar pork belly sliders, potato pancakes, antipasti in honor of the bride’s Italian roots, a cannoli bar and a gelato bar.”

The bride and groom had a choreographed dance to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and the father-daughter dance was to Hamilton’s "Dear Theodosia.”

A live band got the young crowd dancing, Gillilland said.

“It was a hopping party afterward.”

At a pre-wedding reception the previous night, attendees ate down-home barbecue and enjoyed bluegrass music from a local Washington County band.

After a few toasts, Manda got up on stage, grabbed a guitar and performed “Take it Easy” from The Eagles with members of the band, said a spokesman.

The spokesman declined to discuss possible honeymoon plans, citing privacy concerns.

But he did confirm that there will be no Rep. Manda — the congresswoman is keeping her name, and will continue to reside in Willsboro and commute to Washington, D.C.

The lawmaker shared numerous photos on her public Instagram page.

The pair arrived to the reception in Stefanik’s father’s 1960s vintage Corvette.

“Magical evening,” Stefanik wrote on a post that showed the couple cutting their wedding cake, which was flecked with scarlet-colored confectionery rose petals.

× Expand Provided via Instagram Comments flooded in from well-wishers as the duo cut their wedding cake.

Manda, 34, works as a marketing and communications director in Alexandria, Virginia, for the Media Group of America, which owns and operates the Independent Journal Review, a news website.