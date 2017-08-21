Stefanik ties knot in Saratoga Springs

Photo by Lenny Alcivar
Rep. Elise Stefanik wed long-time partner Matthew Albritton Manda on Aug. 19 in Saratoga Springs.
Stefanik, 33, wed long-time partner Matthew Albritton Manda on Aug. 19 in Saratoga Springs, according to a New York Times wedding announcement published Sunday.
Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice Jan Plumadore officiated at the Hall of Springs reflecting pool.
“It was really a tremendous venue, it was gorgeous,” said Essex County Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland, who attended the ceremony with state Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and their respective spouses.
Photo by Lenny Alcivar
Rep. Elise Stefanik met Matthew Manda in 2012.
“Stefanik’s family put on an almost fairy tale wedding for her,” he said.
Gillilland, who also serves as the supervisor of Stefanik’s adopted hometown of Willsboro, estimated 90 percent of attendees were personal friends of the newlyweds — not politicians.
A pool report revealed guests “noshed on baby lamb chops, a raw bar pork belly sliders, potato pancakes, antipasti in honor of the bride’s Italian roots, a cannoli bar and a gelato bar.”
The bride and groom had a choreographed dance to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and the father-daughter dance was to Hamilton’s "Dear Theodosia.”
A live band got the young crowd dancing, Gillilland said.
“It was a hopping party afterward.”
At a pre-wedding reception the previous night, attendees ate down-home barbecue and enjoyed bluegrass music from a local Washington County band.
After a few toasts, Manda got up on stage, grabbed a guitar and performed “Take it Easy” from The Eagles with members of the band, said a spokesman.
The spokesman declined to discuss possible honeymoon plans, citing privacy concerns.
But he did confirm that there will be no Rep. Manda — the congresswoman is keeping her name, and will continue to reside in Willsboro and commute to Washington, D.C.
The lawmaker shared numerous photos on her public Instagram page.
The pair arrived to the reception in Stefanik’s father’s 1960s vintage Corvette.
“Magical evening,” Stefanik wrote on a post that showed the couple cutting their wedding cake, which was flecked with scarlet-colored confectionery rose petals.
Provided via Instagram
Comments flooded in from well-wishers as the duo cut their wedding cake.
Manda, 34, works as a marketing and communications director in Alexandria, Virginia, for the Media Group of America, which owns and operates the Independent Journal Review, a news website.
The University of Kansas graduate previously worked as the communications director for Rep. Kevin Yoder, a Kansas Republican, and as the political director for 2010 campaign for U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, according to the Times.
The couple met through mutual friends in January 2012 at a Washington, D.C. party hosted by Stefanik.
Stefanik worked in the White House from 2006-09 as part of President George W. Bush’s Domestic Policy Council Staff and in the chief of staff’s office
After a stint with Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s presidential campaign, Stefanik served as communications director for the Foreign Policy Initiative and aided then vice presidential candidate Rep. Paul Ryan with debate preparations.
Following the 2012 election that saw former President Obama win a second term, Stefanik returned to the capital region to work for her family’s plywood business.
She was first elected to Congress in 2014, becoming the youngest-ever woman to do so.
Manda proposed to Stefanik during a trip to Lake Placid last summer, and the pair announced their engagement in October.
“It was beautiful outside and was perfect,” Stefanik told the Glens Falls Chronicle. “He reminded me Lake Placid was the very first place I took him when he visited upstate the first time when we first started dating. We had a great dinner and fun time celebrating and calling family and friends.”
Stefanik also passed another milestone this summer when Fortune included her on their prestigious “40 Under 40” list.
At No. 25, the lawmaker tied with Seth Moulton, a fellow Harvard-educated representative from Massachusetts.
The young lawmakers are ranked between Susan Fowler, the former Uber engineer whose essay about sexual harassment at the ride-sharing giant led to a shareholder revolt, and Dmitri Alperovitch, the CTO and cofounder of cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.
“Truly honored to be included on this list,” Stefanik wrote on Twitter.