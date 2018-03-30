Stefanik to host public forum in Moriah

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will host a public forum on Friday, April 6 at the Moriah Fire Department from noon to 1 p.m.

MORIAH | Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) will host a public forum Friday, April 6 at the Moriah Fire Department from noon to 1 p.m.

"This is a great opportunity to hear directly from you and speak about the issues before Congress,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Stefanik will take questions from attendees.

The event will be moderated by the Sun Community News.

“We are honored to be involved in this community event,” said Dan Alexander, publisher and CEO of Sun Community News. “Our democracy is perhaps one of our greatest gifts and responsibilities we have as citizens' of the United States, which is why opportunities like this event providing direct and respectful access to our Congresswoman are so important.

“We invite you to join us as we look forward to a good, open exchange with Rep. Stefanik on April 6.”

The event marks the 17th installment in the second-term lawmaker’s ongoing Coffee with Your Congresswoman series.

“I thank The Sun Community News for moderating this event and the Moriah Fire Department for hosting us,” Stefanik said.

The Moriah Fire Department is located at 630 Tarbell Hill Rd in Moriah.

Doors open at 11:40 a.m.