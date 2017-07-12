Stefanik tours Cornell University Cooperative Extension

× Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) asks 4H Nutrition Educator Mary Beth Mitchum about plants being grown in the experimental garden at the Cornell University Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg. Stefanik was on a fact finding visit during the holiday recess. Photo by Christopher South

WARRENSBURG — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visited the Cornell University Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg as part of a fact finding trip related to agriculture in the Empire State.

“I would love to hear about the USDA grants you receive and if they need to be refunded,” Stefanik told Director James Seely after she arrived. “I would like to make sure there is funding.”

The facility recently received a $56,000 grant for an outdoor education center, including a pole barn and greenhouse.

Stefanik toured the extension building, speaking with officers of the 4H program, the Master Gardener program and parenting program, among others.

Master Gardener Program Coordinator Catherine Martini told Stefanik she was excited about the new greenhouse being developed, which she said would extend the growing season.

The extension’s experimental garden includes planting seeds sent from Cornell University. The extension grows plants in the natural, regional environment, monitor their growth, and supply the data back to Cornell University.

“It is used to determine the viability of the plants,” Mitchum told Stefanik.

The lawmaker said she was aware that climate change impacts growing and the proliferation of invasive species.

Several plants, including wild hogweed and yellow parsnip, have established themselves in the region — and both have a sap that will irritate people’s skin.

Mitchum also updated Stefanik on the work on some local organic farms and USDA programs.

“I am co-sponsoring a bill to award $5,000 grants to start-up farmers,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik said she understands the Milk Pricing Program regulations are another issue important to local dairy farmers.

“It has not worked for our district,” she said.