Stefanik touts infrastructure funding in Plattsburgh stop

PLATTSBURGH | Infrastructure was a leading campaign issue for President Trump during his improbable ascension to the White House.

But 18 months after taking office, and with the midterm elections just four months away, a large-scale infrastructure plan remains elusive despite both Republicans and Democrats largely agreeing steep investments in the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges are needed.

“I know there’s not a large infrastructure package as the president has envisioned, but we have moved the ball forward on infrastructure funding,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

While she’s holding out hope for a possible large-scale bill in the next term, the lawmaker said Congress has helped to deliver results for communities, including reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration Act in April, which provided a five-year funding stream for small, rural airports like Plattsburgh International.

A capital project to bolster water and sewer infrastructure in the Town of Plattsburgh is expected to cost between $18 million and $24 million.

In the meantime, the lawmaker says a key approach is working with local officials to secure funding for individual projects in their communities.

The Town of Plattsburgh is the middle of a capital project designed to improve 20 water and wastewater sites in the next three years, including refurbishing water tanks and modernizing pump stations.

The total price tag is between $18 million and $24 million.

“Strategically, we’re trying to have somewhat of an aggressive plan,” said Town Councilwoman Barbara Hebert, who delivered comments in front of a tank with layers of paint flaking off in large sheathes.

The town is funding the project through various mechanisms, including bond anticipation notes and state and federal grants.

Stefanik helped secure $500,000 through the Northern Regional Border Commission, and said her office has provided support for over 250 grant applications for projects across New York's 21st Congressional District.

“My model is really working with our local electeds to find federal grant dollar opportunities,” Stefanik told reporters following a tour of the municipal tank farm on Kimberly Drive.

“I’ve been very active to try to increase those dollars to make it available for our communities because we’ve obviously a northern border region.”

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman called the funds a “game changer.”

“We’ve literally been kicking the watering can down the road,” he said.