Stefanik travels to Eastern Europe on cyber warfare mission

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visits with New York National Guard Soldiers conducting sniper training at the Joint Multinational Training Group in Yavoriv, Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Breaking with President Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) views Russian aggression as a “serious threat.”

“This is something I’m deeply concerned about,” said the lawmaker, who returned from a weeklong trip to Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine on Saturday.

Stefanik, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, made the overseas trek with Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland.

“The purpose of this trip was to assess NATO allies and also focus on the use of cyber warfare,” Stefanik told The Sun in an interview.

The trip focused on national security issues and the review of warfare, cyber operations, irregular warfare and special operations partnerships, said the lawmaker.

Russia was a prime focus: The delegation met with military officials and diplomats from the three nations to discuss strategy and emerging technologies to combat the former superpower's cyber warfare operations.

Stefanik asked officials in each country what they thought about Russian interference in the 2016 election, which U.S. spy agencies have confirmed.

“We’ve been dealing with Russia undermining our elections for quite a long time, dealing with Russian propaganda and this is a growing threat,” said Stefanik, recalling those conversations.

The trip also included visits to facilities the lawmaker said were conducting “cutting edge research” tasked with countering efforts by foreign governments to undermine elections, including the NATO Cyber Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Estonia.

The second-term lawmaker chairs the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, which oversees Pentagon science and technology programs.

Stefanik also visited National Guard personnel, which trains at Fort Drum, in the Ukraine.

The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade has previously been deployed in Estonia.

Each of the three nations were part of the Soviet Union, and now have since pivoted to the U.S. sphere of influence.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed Russian interference as attempts to undermine his election victory.

Since taking office last January, the president has also proffered a more inward-looking foreign policy, threatening to upend the decades-long NATO alliance formed in the wake of World War II as a bulwark against Russian aggression.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly told European allies earlier this month they must step up efforts to increase military budgets and warned troop contributions to missions did not exempt them from broader spending goals, according to Reuters.