Stefanik travels to Eastern Europe on cyber warfare mission

Photo provided
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) visits with New York National Guard Soldiers conducting sniper training at the Joint Multinational Training Group in Yavoriv, Ukraine.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | Breaking with President Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) views Russian aggression as a “serious threat.”
“This is something I’m deeply concerned about,” said the lawmaker, who returned from a weeklong trip to Estonia, Latvia and Ukraine on Saturday.
Stefanik, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, made the overseas trek with Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland.
“The purpose of this trip was to assess NATO allies and also focus on the use of cyber warfare,” Stefanik told The Sun in an interview.
The trip focused on national security issues and the review of warfare, cyber operations, irregular warfare and special operations partnerships, said the lawmaker.
Russia was a prime focus: The delegation met with military officials and diplomats from the three nations to discuss strategy and emerging technologies to combat the former superpower's cyber warfare operations.
Stefanik asked officials in each country what they thought about Russian interference in the 2016 election, which U.S. spy agencies have confirmed.
“We’ve been dealing with Russia undermining our elections for quite a long time, dealing with Russian propaganda and this is a growing threat,” said Stefanik, recalling those conversations.
The trip also included visits to facilities the lawmaker said were conducting “cutting edge research” tasked with countering efforts by foreign governments to undermine elections, including the NATO Cyber Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Estonia.
The second-term lawmaker chairs the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, which oversees Pentagon science and technology programs.
Stefanik also visited National Guard personnel, which trains at Fort Drum, in the Ukraine.
The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade has previously been deployed in Estonia.
Each of the three nations were part of the Soviet Union, and now have since pivoted to the U.S. sphere of influence.
Trump has repeatedly dismissed Russian interference as attempts to undermine his election victory.
Since taking office last January, the president has also proffered a more inward-looking foreign policy, threatening to upend the decades-long NATO alliance formed in the wake of World War II as a bulwark against Russian aggression.
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis reportedly told European allies earlier this month they must step up efforts to increase military budgets and warned troop contributions to missions did not exempt them from broader spending goals, according to Reuters.
Member states have submitted plans detailing how they will reach their targets to spend 2 percent of economic output on defense every year by 2024.
Trump will review those in July, the news agency reported.
Stefanik didn’t say if she shares the president’s views on NATO, but said the president’s philosophy did surface in discussions with member states Latvia and Estonia.
The lawmaker said she reassured officials on the importance of the alliance and their bilateral relationships with the U.S.
“They’re incredibly important allies in the region,” she said. “These counties are very proud to meet the 2 percent GDP commitment. We thank them for that commitment, and praise them for that.”
Estonia and Latvia have been independent since the early 1990s. But Russia annexed Crimea, which is part of the Ukraine, in 2014.
“They made the decision to turn west and they made the decision in 1991 to go on the path of joining NATO,” she said.
The lawmaker stopped short of saying Russia presented the biggest security challenge to the U.S.
“I think the biggest threat facing our country is the combination of all of the threats,” she said, citing ISIS, North Korea and other terrorist groups.
“Russia is one of the biggest, and cyber is just one tool in the toolkit.”