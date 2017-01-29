Stefanik: Trump’s executive order ‘rushed and overly broad’

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has called President Trump's executive order on immigration "rushed and overly broad"

PLATTSBURGH — Following President Trump’s executive order on Friday banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has called the directive “rushed and overly broad.”

“Our first role as the federal government is to protect our national security and I believe we need to work in Congress to reform and strengthen our visa vetting process,” Stefanik wrote Sunday morning on Facebook.

“However, I oppose President Trump's rushed and overly broad Executive Order.”

Stefanik said while sitting on the House Armed Services Committee, she has advocated for Iraqis and Afghans who have served “side by side as our allies to be prioritized to access visas.”

The order ensnared a former Iraqi translator for the U.S. Army, who was held for 18 hours at JFK on Saturday despite having a valid visa.

“It is Congress' role to write our immigration laws and I strongly urge the President to work with Congress moving forward as we reform our immigration system to strengthen our homeland security,” Stefanik said.

Since it was announced on Friday, the order has caused confusion at airports across the country, with many green card holders reportedly denied re-entry to the U.S.

Stefanik is one of the first Republican lawmakers to sound off against the order, which would ban visitors from the affected countries for at least 90 days. A second order has prohibited the resettlement of refugees for at least four months.

SUNY SITUATION

The State University of New York said on Sunday 320 students are affected by the executive order.

“SUNY is reviewing President Trump's executive order and surveying its campuses to determine the impact it may have on our students, faculty, and staff both abroad and at home on our 64 college and university campuses,” said SUNY Board Chairman H. Carl McCall and Chancellor Nancy L. Zimpher in a statement.

"SUNY leadership and university police will do all we can, within the law, to support any students, faculty, and staff affected by the Executive Order,” read the statement. “In the meantime, we recommend suspending travel plans to the countries included, and urge individuals affected to keep in contact with their campus Office of International Student and Scholar Services.”

A spokesman for SUNY Plattsburgh said on Sunday said it was not immediately clear if students from those seven countries are enrolled on that campus.

CUOMO OFFERS HELP

Protests broke out across the country on Saturday against the ban, which critics have said unfairly targets Muslims, bars duel citizens and fails to address the countries that are the primary source of terror attacks.

The executive order could affect as many as 218 million people, CNN reported on Sunday.

Protests spread to at least 30 cities nationwide Sunday, with demonstrations unfolding at Albany International Airport and another scheduled for Hancock International in Syracuse.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday at least six people remained detained at JFK International Airport, where at least 5,000 gathered on Saturday — by the governor's count — to protest the measures.

Cuomo directed the Port Authority, the state Department of State and his counsel's office to jointly explore “all legal options” to assist anyone detained at the state’s airports, and ensure that their rights are being protected.

“What specifically do they violate in order, is that part legal, and where do you see the part violated the order?” Cuomo said Sunday at a news conference in Manhattan.

Cuomo said his counsel would personally offer legal advice to those detained, and set up a confidential hotline for friends and family members to call for info: 1-888-769-7243.

“That analysis, and the interpretation of facts, is what people need help with,” he said.

Federal authorities have put a “chokehold” on info, said Pat Foye, executive director of the Port Authority.

Cuomo said airports exist at an intersection of federal and state justification. And on Saturday, he ordered the Port Authority to resume AirTrain service to ferry protesters to and from the protest sites.

Following an apparent attack on a hijab-wearing JFK airline worker last week, the governor also said he will propose legislation this week that would make assaulting airport workers a felony in New York.

“It’s a rash of intolerance, of racism, of bigotry that is all across the country,” Cuomo said.

Under current law, on-the-job assaults against transit employees are considered Class D felonies, but airport workers are not included in that designation.

"This new law will remove any ambiguity and explicitly include airport workers among those whom an assault against would result in increased penalties," according to materials provided by the governor's office.

Cuomo said he would work with the state Assembly and Senate to ensure the legislation, known as the Transportation Worker Protection Act, would be passed “expeditiously.”

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have also objected to the ban, and both attended protests on Sunday.

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman joined 15 additional state attorney generals, all Democrats, in condemning the order, which they called “unconstitutional and un-American" in a joint statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion in a New York City courtroom on Saturday, and the judge blocked part of the order.

But the reprieve is expected only to be temporary.

“We are confident the executive order will be ultimately struck down by the courts,” read the statement from Schneiderman. “In the meantime, we are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

TRUMP RESPONDS

The New York Times reported on Sunday that in an apparent reversal of federal policy, people affected countries who hold green cards will not be prevented from returning to the United States.

However, said Reince Priebus, border agents had “discretionary authority” to detain and question suspicious travelers from certain countries.

Trump later said on Sunday afternoon that the policy was no different than one issued by former President Obama in 2011 when he banned visas from Iraqi refugees for six months.

The seven countries in the ban, he said, are the same countries listed by the Obama administration as sources of terror.

"To be clear, this is not about a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting," Trump said in a statement. "This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

"We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days."

The North Country has seen a groundswell of activism since Trump, a Republican, was elected in November.

Protesters have demonstrated in Saranac Lake, Keene and Plattsburgh this month, with at least 100 demonstrating against the Dakota Pipeline at Trinity Park on Saturday.

We'll update this story with new information as it comes in.