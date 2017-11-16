Stefanik votes ‘no’ on tax plan

Photo provided
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was among the 13 Republican lawmakers who voted against the House's tax reform legislation on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
WASHINGTON, D.C. | The House of Representatives passed tax reform legislation on Thursday, filling a long-standing pledge to overhaul the nation’s tax code for the first time in 30 years.
The vote was 227-205.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was among the 13 Republicans who voted against the measure, citing the repeal of the State and Local Tax Deduction, or SALT.
“I support comprehensive tax reform that provides tax relief to hardworking North Country families,” said Stefanik in a statement issued early Thursday. “I remain concerned about the elimination of the State and Local Tax Deduction which penalizes taxpayers in high taxed states like New York. I will be voting no today to stand up for New York taxpayers in my district.”
SALT has occupied a central position in the debate, with New York lawmakers arguing it will deprive the state's residents of a much-needed tax write-off that averages $6,000 annually.
The bill passed Thursday limits the deduction to the first $10,000 paid in property taxes.
Repeal would generate $1.3 trillion in revenue to offset income tax cuts elsewhere, argue the plan's architects.
Stefanik criticized the state for failing to control its spending.
“This bill highlights the failure of New York State to rein in spending, and to reduce the tax burden for all New Yorkers,” she said.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
The second-term lawmaker said she will continue to work closely with her colleagues from other highly taxed states to ensure that the final tax reform package in Conference “addresses these concerns and provides real tax relief for families in New York's 21st District.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has led a full-out war against the plan, calling it a “targeted assault on New Yorkers that will deliver a catastrophic blow to our economy."
Repeal of SALT, Cuomo said, directly threatens the progress the state has made on rolling back property taxes, including the tax cap and shared services initiative that required counties to craft collaborative plans with local stakeholders.
“If you can't deduct them from your federal income tax, you will now be taxed on the tax that you pay for property taxes,” Cuomo said on Thursday. “The federal government will tax your property tax and they will tax your income tax."
As Congress hashed out the bill, Cuomo has targeted specific lawmakers from New York's GOP delegation, calling those in favor of the legislation “Benedict Arnolds” and claiming their votes go against the best interest of their constituents.
“Any member from New York that votes for this bill is voting to take billions of dollars from middle class New Yorkers and send that money to corporations, billionaires and other states,” Cuomo said.
CRITICS POUNCE
Passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act gives Republicans a much-needed legislative victory in a year that has been bereft of them, including numerous failed efforts to repeal “Obamacare.”
But despite Stefanik’s “no” vote, the Democratic Campaign Congressional Committee attempted to hang the bill around her neck, calling the measure a “wrecking ball coming straight for the middle class in New York’s 21st Congressional District.”
Several candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in next year's election also quickly attempted to pin the plan to the lawmaker.
“Stefanik's fingers are all over the House tax bill, despite her vote,” said Emily Martz, one of several Democratic candidates vying for the nomination.
“She should have been actively fighting against a bill she knew would be bad for her constituents,” Martz said in a statement. “She never fought for meaningful tax breaks for small businesses, nor did she speak out against the overall problem with this bill: that it gives much more to those who already have on the backs of people working hard to make ends meet.”
Don Boyajian, a Saratoga-based environmental lawyer, called the tax plan “an absolute disaster for our district.”
“While Congresswoman Stefanik voted against it, she didn’t take on her leadership and fight to stop it.” Boyajian said in a statement. “It’s not enough for Stefanik to accept the pass given to her by Speaker Paul Ryan to vote the way her district wants her to on this one bill. We deserve a leader who is going to fight for us, not someone who goes along to get along.”
Katie Wilson of Keene criticized the plan for eliminating SALT, as well as deductions for medical expenses and college loan interest.
“This is exactly the kind of lawmaking that has made Americans so acutely aware of the disconnect between the issues they live and breathe every day, and the Washington insiders who legislate solely to benefit their moneyed special interests,” said Wilson in a statement.
A spokesman for Stefanik declined to comment, referring to her previous statement.
Mary Alice Shemo, a local activist, led a small knot of protesters outside of Stefanik’s Plattsburgh office on Wednesday.
“I’m pleased that she kept her word, that she said she was going to,” said Shemo after the vote. “I’m very happy with our congresswoman at this point.”
Stefanik also voted against the federal budget resolution earlier this month, citing concerns over SALT.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where GOP leaders have said they want to pass legislation and get it to the president’s desk before the end of the year.