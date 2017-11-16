Stefanik votes ‘no’ on tax plan

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was among the 13 Republican lawmakers who voted against the House's tax reform legislation on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | The House of Representatives passed tax reform legislation on Thursday, filling a long-standing pledge to overhaul the nation’s tax code for the first time in 30 years.

The vote was 227-205.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was among the 13 Republicans who voted against the measure, citing the repeal of the State and Local Tax Deduction, or SALT.

“I support comprehensive tax reform that provides tax relief to hardworking North Country families,” said Stefanik in a statement issued early Thursday. “I remain concerned about the elimination of the State and Local Tax Deduction which penalizes taxpayers in high taxed states like New York. I will be voting no today to stand up for New York taxpayers in my district.”

SALT has occupied a central position in the debate, with New York lawmakers arguing it will deprive the state's residents of a much-needed tax write-off that averages $6,000 annually.

The bill passed Thursday limits the deduction to the first $10,000 paid in property taxes.

Repeal would generate $1.3 trillion in revenue to offset income tax cuts elsewhere, argue the plan's architects.

Stefanik criticized the state for failing to control its spending.

“This bill highlights the failure of New York State to rein in spending, and to reduce the tax burden for all New Yorkers,” she said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

The second-term lawmaker said she will continue to work closely with her colleagues from other highly taxed states to ensure that the final tax reform package in Conference “addresses these concerns and provides real tax relief for families in New York's 21st District.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has led a full-out war against the plan, calling it a “targeted assault on New Yorkers that will deliver a catastrophic blow to our economy."

Repeal of SALT, Cuomo said, directly threatens the progress the state has made on rolling back property taxes, including the tax cap and shared services initiative that required counties to craft collaborative plans with local stakeholders.

“If you can't deduct them from your federal income tax, you will now be taxed on the tax that you pay for property taxes,” Cuomo said on Thursday. “The federal government will tax your property tax and they will tax your income tax."