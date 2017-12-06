Stefanik votes in favor of concealed-carry reciprocity

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has voted for a bill that would make it easier for law-abiding gun owners to carry firearms across state lines.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | The House has approved a bill that will make it easier for gun owners with valid permits to carry their firearms across state lines.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) voted in favor of the resolution, which passed the GOP-led House 231-198 along party lines on Wednesday.

“Our 2nd Amendment rights don’t disappear when we cross state lines,” said Stefanik in a statement.

Republicans said the bill would allow gun owners to travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state laws or civil suits, the Associated Press reported.

The bill has been paired with “Fix NICS” legislation designed to strengthen criminal background checks.

The resolution would require “maximum coordination” in states providing the federal government with mental health records and other information for FBI gun background checks, reported Fox News.

Penalties will be applied to government agencies for not reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

“I was pleased to help the House pass this important 2nd Amendment bill today and hope the Senate acts swiftly to send it to the president’s desk,” Stefanik said.

Democrats said the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act would pose a threat to public safety.

As part of the legislation, federal law enforcement officers, including those who are retired and off-duty, will not be subject to gun restrictions in federally-defined school zones.

Katie Wilson, a Democrat who is seeking her party’s nomination to unseat Stefanik, criticized the lawmaker and said the legislation would allow guns in classrooms.

“It’s now an open question whether a gun owner with a concealed carry permit from another state can legally walk into a New York school with a gun,” said Wilson, citing a discussion with a teacher at a recent public forum in Saratoga.

Wilson also said the bill pose threats to victims of domestic violence and other innocent New Yorkers by allowing more guns to flow into the state.

“I’m a gun owner. My father taught me how to shoot, and he’s teaching my kids as well,” Wilson said. “This is who we are in the North Country, and I fully support the right of responsible, law-abiding people to own guns.”