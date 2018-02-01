Stefanik supports release of surveillance memo

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, voted in favor of releasing a classified intelligence memo on Monday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Rep. Elise Stefanik has voted in favor of releasing a classified intelligence memo that purportedly contains evidence of improper surveillance usage by the FBI and Department of Justice in the probe into Russian election tampering.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday President Trump is expected to approve the release of the document after the White House agreed to some redactions at the FBI’s request.

Stefanik, a Republican, sits on the House Intelligence Committee, which voted on Monday along party lines to release the four-page document.

“Congresswoman Stefanik voted to release the memo to the public in accordance with House and Committee rules,” a spokesman told The Sun.

The memo prepared by Chairman Devin Nunes alleges the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) when it compiled a research dossier on Trump and Russia.

The document became a national lightning rod this week, one that gained an additional accelerant when the president was overheard on tape following the State of the Union address telling a lawmaker he would “100 percent” release it.

Democrats have called the memo a “selectively edited group of GOP talking points that attempt to distract from the committee’s own investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election."

The memo has also put the White House at odds with FBI Director Christopher Wray, who expressed “grave concern” about the memo’s release on Wednesday, citing alleged factual omissions and accuracy.

Reports surfaced that Wray may quit if the document is released, and the Justice Department has also expressed concerns.

"Congresswoman Stefanik is a strong proponent of transparency and believes the public has a right to know about potential FISA abuses,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman.

Democrats have prepared their own memo, and Stefanik also voted to allow making that document available to all House members, which would follow the same procedure used for its Republican counterpart, Flanagin said.

"She believes the minority memo should follow the same procedure to release to public after members have an opportunity to review it,” he said.

The second-term lawmaker said much of the Intelligence Committee’s work is classified.

“I can’t get into the details, but the Russia investigation is ongoing,” Stefanik told The Sun in an interview last week. “We have interviewed hundreds and hundreds of hours of witnesses over the past year. These were witnesses that were agreed to by both the Republican and Democratic members of Congress who wanted to bring in different individuals.”