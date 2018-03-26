Stefanik talks trade, NAFTA negotiations in Ottawa trip

× Expand Photo provided Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) led a North Country delegation to Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, March 26, 2018 to meet with Canadian officials and business leaders.

PLATTSBURGH | Tariffs and the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement were the chief issues Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) sought to bring to the table in Ottawa, Ontario on Monday in trade talks between Canadian officials and U.S. business leaders.

“The first priority was to make sure Ambassador (Kelly Craft) understands the importance of the region when it comes to the U.S.-Canada partnership,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview on Monday.

That partnership has been shaky recently as the two neighbors have sparred over a variety of trade issues, including newsprint prices, dairy exports and President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated threat to terminate the NAFTA agreement.

Stefanik, a member of the Northern Border Caucus, characterized the mood of Canadian officials as “cautiously optimistic,” particularly since Canada has been excluded from the tariffs on aluminum and steel exports that went into effect last week.

“Tariffs are taxes and increase the costs of goods and will have consequences when it comes to jobs,” Stefanik said. “Tariffs have significant implications.”

Those efforts will be reassessed after May 1, according to the White House.

The second-term lawmaker said she repeatedly underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship during the session and the impacts on the North Country economy.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC) estimates 15 percent of the Clinton County workforce is employed by a Canadian or border-related employer.

Numerous Canadian companies have established a presence in Plattsburgh, including Bombardier, B3CG and Novabus.

Stefanik invited Craft to Plattsburgh, where the new ambassador will hopefully see the “significant economic benefits and thousands of jobs created as a result of partnership with Canada.”

The lawmaker also said she’ll continue to be a strong advocate for the use of Congressional authority to play a role in shaping trade agreements, and indicated she’ll push back hard against any effort by the White House to terminate the 24-year old agreement.

The focus should instead be on combating China, she said.

“Hopefully we don’t get to that point and can focus on modernizing the trade agreement between those three countries,” Stefanik said, “and how we can strengthen (NAFTA) and not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”