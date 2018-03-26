Stefanik talks trade, NAFTA negotiations in Ottawa trip

Photo provided
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) led a North Country delegation to Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, March 26, 2018 to meet with Canadian officials and business leaders.
PLATTSBURGH | Tariffs and the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement were the chief issues Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) sought to bring to the table in Ottawa, Ontario on Monday in trade talks between Canadian officials and U.S. business leaders.
“The first priority was to make sure Ambassador (Kelly Craft) understands the importance of the region when it comes to the U.S.-Canada partnership,” Stefanik told The Sun in a phone interview on Monday.
That partnership has been shaky recently as the two neighbors have sparred over a variety of trade issues, including newsprint prices, dairy exports and President Donald Trump’s oft-repeated threat to terminate the NAFTA agreement.
Stefanik, a member of the Northern Border Caucus, characterized the mood of Canadian officials as “cautiously optimistic,” particularly since Canada has been excluded from the tariffs on aluminum and steel exports that went into effect last week.
“Tariffs are taxes and increase the costs of goods and will have consequences when it comes to jobs,” Stefanik said. “Tariffs have significant implications.”
Those efforts will be reassessed after May 1, according to the White House.
The second-term lawmaker said she repeatedly underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship during the session and the impacts on the North Country economy.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce (NCCC) estimates 15 percent of the Clinton County workforce is employed by a Canadian or border-related employer.
Numerous Canadian companies have established a presence in Plattsburgh, including Bombardier, B3CG and Novabus.
Stefanik invited Craft to Plattsburgh, where the new ambassador will hopefully see the “significant economic benefits and thousands of jobs created as a result of partnership with Canada.”
The lawmaker also said she’ll continue to be a strong advocate for the use of Congressional authority to play a role in shaping trade agreements, and indicated she’ll push back hard against any effort by the White House to terminate the 24-year old agreement.
The focus should instead be on combating China, she said.
“Hopefully we don’t get to that point and can focus on modernizing the trade agreement between those three countries,” Stefanik said, “and how we can strengthen (NAFTA) and not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
The lawmaker was also part of a delegation of 25 lawmakers from border districts who met with Trump recently to talk trade issues.
Stefanik said she warned the president of the consequences of upending that agreement.
“He actively listened,” Stefanik said. “He has strong views when it comes to trade and is a tough negotiator.”
The NCCC has said key priorities for the coming year include lobbying for greater workforce mobility by expanding the professional categories included in NAFTA now to hire and transport workers across the border.
Since the agreement took effect in 1994, New York has added 2.7 million new jobs, according to Stefanik’s office. Over 318,000 jobs in New York state are supported by trade with Canada and Mexico and are attributable to NAFTA markets.
The lawmaker on Monday also cited the need to move onto to the next phase of the U.S.-Canadian pre-clearance agreement, which was signed into law last year by the Canadian prime minister after previously being signed by former President Obama.