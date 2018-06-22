With GOP divided and controversy mounting, Stefanik says she will keep pushing for immigration fix

× Expand Photo provided A woman stands outside of Rep. Elise Stefanik's Glens Falls office earlier this month to protest the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. WASHINGTON, D.C. | Amid a roiling immigration uproar and mixed messages from President Trump on how to end the outcry, Republican leaders voted down a hardline immigration bill on Thursday and delayed a vote on a consensus immigration bill until next week. Trump erupted in anger on Friday morning. “Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!” ‘CONGRESS MUST ACT’ Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) appears to be displeased. “Congresswoman Stefanik disagrees with the president and believes it is important that Congress act on this issue to fix our broken immigration system,” said Tom Flanagin, a spokesman for the lawmaker. The whiplash is the latest in what’s shaping up to be a full-fledged border crisis as highly-publicized images of children in cage-like settings, “tender-age” camps and stories of kids being lost in a bureaucratic shuffle have dominated headlines for weeks and blotted out all other national issues. Trump, who has blamed Congress for the impasse, told Republicans earlier this week he would accept either of two competing immigration bills slated for a vote. Hardliners said they wouldn’t support the consensus solution, arguing the bill wasn’t tight enough on border security and offered amnesty to Dreamers. But Stefanik supports the consensus bill, which would end family separation and allow the Department of Homeland Security to “maintain the care and custody of aliens together with their children while any charge for illegally crossing the border is pending." The bill would also bolster security funding, authorize nearly $25 billion for Trump’s proposed border wall and ends the visa lottery for “Dreamers” in favor of an opportunity to earn legal status, among other measures. “We will continue to work to bring a bill to the floor,” Flanagin told The Sun on Friday. Stefanik also on Friday announced she has signed on as a co-sponsor for standalone legislation designed to reunite separated children with their parents.

The “Family Reunification Act” would require the Secretary of Homeland Security to reunite unaccompanied alien children with the parents or legal guardians with whom they entered the United States using “all necessary means,” according to the bill text. “A critical component of our immigration policy must be keeping families united,” Stefanik said in a statement. “As we work to pass immigration reform that strengthens our border and addresses DACA, I am pleased to join in support of this important legislation to reunite children that were recently separated from their parents.” ‘STOP WASTING TIME’ Trump has falsely claimed Democrats are responsible for the crisis, and the White House keeps shifting its stance on the family separation policy with an unpredictable level of fluidity. “Congresswoman Stefanik is disappointed with the falsehoods coming from all sides of this issue,” said Flanagin when asked how Stefanik planned to combat the lying and dishonesty from the White House. “Certainly she believes the president should set a higher example and speak honestly to the American people,” Flanagin said. “However, many of the critics on the other side have blatantly misrepresented the very difficult situation happening at our border. Congresswoman Stefanik will continue to speak out against the president when she disagrees with him.” The president on Wednesday issued an executive order designed to end the separation policy. But the order did not outline a path for family reunification for the some 2,300 children that have been separated from their families and placed in a network of detention centers across the country — including an estimated 700 juveniles in New York state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would follow through with a proposed lawsuit against the federal government on the grounds that the constitutional liberties of immigrants are being violated, dismissing the order as a “political pirouette to fool the press.” The governor’s office also demanded the Department of Health and Human Services release more information about the kids housed in private detention centers across the state, citing the need to ensure appropriate services are being provided. “This was all politics,” Cuomo said on CNN’s “New Day” with John Berman on Friday. “This was a president who ran on this issue and wants to say, ‘I'm going to be tough on the border.’ That's all this is. It's playing macho to a base that has been inflamed against immigrants, an infestation of immigrants.”

Stefanik’s office declined comment on the proposed lawsuit. ‘NOT ON THE SIDELINES’ Stefanik has staked out moderate territory in the divided GOP conference. Bucking her protege Speaker Paul Ryan, the lawmaker previously tried to force a vote through the use of a discharge petition, and her office said she’s been “consistent and outspoken” in her belief that the separation policy is an “appalling result of our broken immigration system.” The lawmaker has been a vocal critic of executive orders under the Obama and Trump administrations, but said she was “pleased” with the order; that her support is not inconsistent with past positions, and she is striving for a legislative fix. Fellow GOP moderates who spearheaded the discharge petition rushed to her defense. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Florida Republican, called the lawmaker a “critical voice” in the fight to hash out an immigration fix, citing the discharge petition. “Her leadership has been essential to our effort to force Republican House Leadership to bring the immigration reform debate to the House Floor for the first time in nearly a decade,” Curbelo said in a statement, while Rep. Jeff Denham expressed similar sentiments. NOT VOCAL ENOUGH As Democrats pine for a “blue wave,” GOP leadership have acknowledged the issue could steer candidates away from focusing on jobs and the economy and weigh down their chances of holding the House. The immigration flap comes as Democratic candidates seeking the nomination to unseat Stefanik head to the polls next week. Emily Martz took a whirlwind, campaign-funded trip to the border earlier this week to visit a detention center outside of Tornillo, Texas, but did not venture inside of the camps. Martz contended Stefanik, widely considered to be a rising star in GOP politics, hasn’t been vocal enough in denouncing the controversy, which she called “the worst, most inhumane injustice this country has faced in decades.” “We need a voice there, we need a leader,” Martz told Capital Tonight’s Liz Benjamin. “If you want to lead, you show up and you learn about it and you speak out about it. You stand up — even if it’s your own party that’s doing it.”