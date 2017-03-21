Stella dump tests city sidewalk law

× Expand Photo by Claire Durham City Hall Place last Thursday

PLATTSBURGH — Stella’s recent visit got city officials talking about the current sidewalk clearing policy.

Since there hasn’t been that many massive winter weather events since the law was passed in October 2015, city officials are using this as trial run.

One takeaway: The city will clear sidewalks if snow totals reach at least one foot if caused by a snowplow, and will bone up their database of non-complaint homeowners.

“I asked the police and code enforcement chiefs about the database of sidewalk scoflaws,” Read told the Sun. “They said that their database was greatly expanded by this recent storm. I don’t know how many citations they have given out. I asked them to focus their efforts on the most problematic properties first.”

× Expand Photo by Claire Durham Margaret Street last Thursday

‘BIGGEST EVER’

Despite the biggest storm in decades, Read said the city cleared streets within 24 hours.

Stella and the storm in January are the only two recorded snowfalls where data was tracked.

Due to the last winter season being abnormally warm, residents and business owners got a pass from obeying the law.

A sidewalk and snow removal committee was recently reinstated to take on this task of studying the city’s 67 miles of sidewalks.

The local law imposes $50 to $100 fines on property owners who don’t clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after public notice of the end of a storm.

The Public Works Department and Plattsburgh City Police are tasked with enforcement.

City officials said elderly and disabled may be exempt.

“We don’t have a lot of experience with this yet, so we’re not sure what our exact strategy is going to be for future snowstorms,” said City Building Inspector Joe McMahon in a previous interview. “But we do know that we want everyone to clear their sidewalks.”