Stella strikes at school’s remaining snow days

PLATTSBURGH — Winter Storm Stella took an unexpected bite out of the region, causing traffic snarls, supermarket runs and giant snowdrifts.

But the late-winter storm also left also left districts fretting over the amount of snow days.

Schools must be open for 180 days per academic year. Any more than that and they lose state aid.

All area schools were closed Wednesday.

Peru Central had just one day remaining.

Superintendent Patrick Brimstein spent the morning monitoring weather patterns before sending students home early at 11:30 a.m. — about 90 minutes before the first flakes fell.

“We were able to make that call and we were lucky,” Brimstein said.

Beekmantown Central School District, which had two remaining days, closed both days — but Superintendent Dan Mannix said he wasn’t worried about possible ramifications.

“You can redo calendars and start summer vacation a day later,” Mannix said. “Our first job is to make sure everyone is safe here.”

Chazy Central Rural School, which closed both days, lucked out, and still have one remaining day.

Saranac Central School District Superintendent Jonathan Parks, closed both days, has now reached their limit.

Parks said Saranac would lose around $70,000 for each day if they didn’t reschedule.

“Hopefully, we won’t need to get to that point of cancelling school again,” he said. “But cancelling for this snowstorm turned out to be a prudent decision for sure.”

Districts can schedule if they go over their allotted amount. Districts typically cut into vacation time, either during spring break or tacking on another day before summer vacation.

Doing so is rare, said Northern Adirondack Superintendent Laura Marlow, who closed school both days and now have one day remaining.

“We never used over two or three days for snowstorms,” she said. “It’s rare, but you never know.”

Saranac Central went over their allotted amount in 2015 when the manhunt for two convicted prisoners at Dannemora shuttered operations. But the district received a waiver from Gov. Andrew Cuomo due to the “extraordinary circumstances.”

In all, over 20 districts were closed across the region, but were back to normal on Thursday.

Winter Storm Stella, which made landfall on Tuesday, dumped up to three feet across the region, testing highway departments more accustomed to springtime planting then digging out.

In the City of Plattsburgh, Mayor Colin Read hailed relief efforts and reminded residents they have 24 hours to clean the sidewalks in front of their homes and to be mindful of parking alert bans.

“This was the largest March snowstorm to hit us in decades,” Read said in a statement. “To have the streets clear within 24 hours of such a major storm is a testament to the dedication of our employees.”