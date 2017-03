× Expand Photo provided

TICONDEROGA – St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga held a STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) Science Night recently, which involved all students from pre-k through eighth grade. Children taught their parents what they were learning, as can be seen in this photo of Dan Burke with his daughter, Abigail. This is Dan’s reaction as Abigail told him how she was building a house with toothpicks and marshmallows.