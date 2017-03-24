STEM Workshop teaches science

× Ticonderoga High School students Nick Lender (right) and Nathan Kerr (center) led a robotics demonstration with physics instructor Paul Jebb at the STEM Workshop. The equipment was purchased with International Paper, Stewarts’ Shops and alumni grants. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Robotics and pump turbines were part of a STEM Workshop at Ticonderoga Central School recently.

More than 70 students from Ticonderoga, Crown Point and Schroon Lake schools attended the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) presentations sponsored by the College for Every Student organization in the Ticonderoga Middle School auditorium.

Schroon Lake School Superintendent Steve Gratto kicked off the workshop by talking about some basic principles of science.

“If you drop a shoe and a ball, which hits the ground last?” he said. “It (weight) just doesn’t matter.”

Gratto showed how objects may have different mass, but they fall with the same acceleration. He had a student hold them both, stand on a chair, and let go.

When he asked kids for the name of a scientist they knew, some said Bill Nye, who has a TV show called “Bill Nye, the Science Guy.”

“He’s a guy who sees science everywhere,” Gratto said. “It is everywhere. I like Bill Nye.”

There were seven hands-on stations set up at the workshop, featuring engineers Eugene Fox and Ian MacLeod from International Paper; Shaine Porter, a land surveyor; Tony DeFranco, a civil engineer and landscaper; the Lake George Association with water quality tests; and Ticonderoga High School physics teacher Paul Jebb and students Nick Lender and Nathan Kerr, who led a robotics and physics activity.

International Paper Mill Manager Jay Wilson said he regretted not being able to attend the workshop.

× Schroon Lake School Supt. Steve Gratto demonstrates how easy it is the balance a chair on your head during the STEM Workshop. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to participate in this event focused on engaging students in the STEM Initiative,” Wilson said. “Certainly, these students and their education will play important roles in the future of manufacturing entities such as International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill, where the application of science, technology, engineering and math are essential to our success.”

Eugene Fox and Ian MacLeod from the mill’s staff brought along a turbine pump and talked about how 80 percent of electrical power consumed worldwide runs motors.