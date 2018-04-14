Stephen Pell served at the front

× Expand Photo provided Fort Ticonderoga’s “Fort Fever Series” concludes on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. with “Somewhere in France: Stephen Pell’s Great War” presented by Matthew Keagle.

TICONDEROGA | The Fort Ticonderoga “Fort Fever Series” will wrap up Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. with “Somewhere in France: Stephen Pell’s Great War” presented by Curator Matthew Keagle.

Stephen Pell’s service as an ambulance driver in France during World War I has been a footnote in the story of Fort Ticonderoga’s restoration.

To commemorate the centennial of World War I, Keagle has undertaken new research into Stephen Pell’s wartime experience.

Aided by the cataloging of Pell’s collection of letters and photographs, the fort museum has a much clearer picture of his experience “somewhere in France” between 1917 and 1918.

“Stephen’s service took him across a wide swath of France and made him a witness to critical campaigns of the war,” said Keagle. “Thanks to his own extensive letters as well as other men in his section, we can reconstruct a vivid picture of life at the front for an American volunteer in one of the most decorated units of the First World War.”

A major new exhibit at the Mars Education Center opening in May focuses on “Great Wars: Ticonderoga and World War I.”

This new exhibit will explore the lives of the Pell family and Ticonderoga from 1914-1919, as well as the important links between the Seven Years War and World War I. The exhibit will feature paintings, photographs, weapons, uniforms, and other artifacts, many rediscovered, newly restored, and on display for the first time.

Tickets for the Fort Fever program are $12 per person and can be purchased upon arrival. Fort Ticonderoga members and Ticonderoga Ambassador Pass holders are admitted free of cost. The program will take place in the Mars Education Center.