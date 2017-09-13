Stephens top vote getter, Arnheiter gains party ballot position in Johnsburg

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Councilman Arnold Stevens uses a “weaver,” a horizontal piece for making a basket, to make a point about flexibility as he speaks at Meet the Candidate Night held in Johnsburg, Sept. 5. The program, which originally included the town board and highway superintendent candidates, was expanded to include the candidates for supervisor.

JOHNSBURG | Newcomer Laurie Prescott Arnheiter received 99 votes in the Sept. 12 Republican primary for Johnsburg Town Board member and will join top vote-getter with Arnold Stevens (103 votes) as Republican candidates in the Nov. 7 general election.

Incumbent Republican Katie Nightingale received 74 votes.

Andrea Hogan, a Democrat who was also seeking the Conservative Party line in the general, failed to get a majority of the 10 Conservative votes cast.

Hogan received four votes, while write ins totaled six.

According to Warren County Board of Elections commissioners Bill Van Ness (Rep.) and Beth McLaughlin (Dem.), the names of the write-in candidates would not be available until the afternoon, Thursday, Sept. Sept. 14, and absentee ballots would be counted Sept. 19.

“The results will be certified late next week,” Van Ness said.

Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr., who will face Hogan as the Republican candidate in November, asked for the Conservative vote at the Sept. 5 Meet the Candidates Night sponsored by the Gore Mountain Region Chamber of Commerce.

Both supervisor candidates appealed to the 17 registered Conservative Party members in Johnsburg, saying every vote matters.

In the final primary race, incumbent Republican highway superintendent Dan Hitchcock defeated Fred Comstock 101-47.

× Expand Photo by Christopher South

CANDIDATES PANEL

All the candidates introduced themselves to the public at a forum last week, including the supervisor candidates, a late addition to the lineup.

Speaking at the event held at the Tannery Pond Community Center, Olesheski apologized to the other candidates saying it was a surprise that supervisor candidates would be included in the lineup,.

“This was intended to showcase the five of you,” he said, referring to the town board and highway supervisor candidates.

“I’m not going to apologize for being here,” Hogan said.

While Olesheski said it was a surprise that he was to be included on the agenda, Hogan said she found out Aug. 31 that she would not.

“I found out I was not on the agenda last Thursday when the fliers were handed out,” Hogan said on Sept. 6.

“I asked then and there to be included in the agenda and advertising to be updated.”