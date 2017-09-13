Stephens top vote getter, Arnheiter gains party ballot position in Johnsburg

Photo by Christopher South
Councilman Arnold Stevens uses a “weaver,” a horizontal piece for making a basket, to make a point about flexibility as he speaks at Meet the Candidate Night held in Johnsburg, Sept. 5. The program, which originally included the town board and highway superintendent candidates, was expanded to include the candidates for supervisor.
JOHNSBURG | Newcomer Laurie Prescott Arnheiter received 99 votes in the Sept. 12 Republican primary for Johnsburg Town Board member and will join top vote-getter with Arnold Stevens (103 votes) as Republican candidates in the Nov. 7 general election.
Incumbent Republican Katie Nightingale received 74 votes.
Andrea Hogan, a Democrat who was also seeking the Conservative Party line in the general, failed to get a majority of the 10 Conservative votes cast.
Hogan received four votes, while write ins totaled six.
According to Warren County Board of Elections commissioners Bill Van Ness (Rep.) and Beth McLaughlin (Dem.), the names of the write-in candidates would not be available until the afternoon, Thursday, Sept. Sept. 14, and absentee ballots would be counted Sept. 19.
“The results will be certified late next week,” Van Ness said.
Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr., who will face Hogan as the Republican candidate in November, asked for the Conservative vote at the Sept. 5 Meet the Candidates Night sponsored by the Gore Mountain Region Chamber of Commerce.
Both supervisor candidates appealed to the 17 registered Conservative Party members in Johnsburg, saying every vote matters.
In the final primary race, incumbent Republican highway superintendent Dan Hitchcock defeated Fred Comstock 101-47.
Photo by Christopher South
CANDIDATES PANEL
All the candidates introduced themselves to the public at a forum last week, including the supervisor candidates, a late addition to the lineup.
Speaking at the event held at the Tannery Pond Community Center, Olesheski apologized to the other candidates saying it was a surprise that supervisor candidates would be included in the lineup,.
“This was intended to showcase the five of you,” he said, referring to the town board and highway supervisor candidates.
“I’m not going to apologize for being here,” Hogan said.
While Olesheski said it was a surprise that he was to be included on the agenda, Hogan said she found out Aug. 31 that she would not.
“I found out I was not on the agenda last Thursday when the fliers were handed out,” Hogan said on Sept. 6.
“I asked then and there to be included in the agenda and advertising to be updated.”
Hogan said she called chamber director Marco Schmale and said he wanted to be included.
“Marco reached out to the chamber committee, that includes (Olesheski), and emails were sent back and forth to committee,” Hogan said.
At the candidates night, Olesheski highlighted his life and career in Johnsburg, including the last six years as a town board member. He stressed his fiscal conservatism and the need for a town leader to fill the vacancy in the office of supervisor.
Hogan has been the director of the Adirondack Community Outreach Center for nine years, which she said gives her a lot of insight into the needs of the community.
A self-described fiscal conservative, she said she knows how to manage a bare bones budget.
Hitchcock, who was elected in 2008, spoke about his implementation of worker safety programs, street paving program, and dealing with federal and state agencies to repair roads and culverts after hurricane driven rain hit the area.
Comstock, an employee of the Warren County Department of Public Works and the Garnet Lake Fire Chief, expressed his experience running the county paving crew, plus a lifetime in residential and commercial construction.
Stevens spoke about the need to be flexible as a member of the town board.
The only candidate to use visual aids, Stevens brought in a pack basket he made and explained how one had to make a “weaver,” a thin wooden strip used to make the basket, flexible enough to bend.
He said he was flexible enough to make wise decisions.
Arnheiter spoke about a lifetime in Johnsburg, growing up, running multiple businesses, and working on economic development.
She said she is advocating for better broadband services, which she said would promote more people living and working in Johnsburg.
Nightingale, who has been on the town board since 2012, spoke about her many years volunteering in the community, and efforts as a town board member, including advocating for using solar power to save energy costs.
She said she would like to see the town adequately compensated for use of town property by private entities.
Photo by Christopher South
OTHER WARREN COUNTY PRIMARY RESULTS
In the race for Republican candidate for Bolton town justice, Edward G. White received 207 votes to 101 for Joe Connally. William Sherman won the Republican primary for highway supervisor over Stephen Berault by a 268-42 margin.
With three Republicans vying for two positions on the Bolton Town Board, top vote getters were Penny Cleveland with 250 votes and Timothy Coon with 189 votes. Ina Monroe had 104 votes.
In the Republican contest for Lake Luzerne highway superintendent, Ronnie Deuel won over William Scofield by a 180-70 margin.
In the Queensbury Republican primary for Ward 1 town board member, it was Anthony Metevier winning with 200 votes to 95 for Hal Bain.
In the Conservative Party primary, John Strough III received only 22 votes, while write-in votes totaled 59.
There were no votes cast in the Women’s Equality Party primary.