Steward seats on Hurricane are open for hiking volunteers

ELIZABETHTOWN — The climb up Hurricane Mountain to staff its fire tower might recall the many years, days and hours local fire wardens kept watch for fire.

Today, Summit Stewards provide information, a bit of local history and hiking tips atop one of the central Adirondack region’s busiest peaks.

Friends of Hurricane Mountain Fire Tower organize shifts for stewards at the rocky top that overlooks Lake Champlain and the High Peaks with 360 degree views.

In addition to trail work and restoration work on the tower structure, the group coordinates a team to greet hikers and share tips for Leave No Trace climbing.

Friend’s volunteer Kathleen Blaisel is coordinating stewards this year.

“Summit Stewards generally hike up the mountain from one of three trails and are available in the tower from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., weather dependent,” she said.

Volunteer training involves components of outdoor recreation, history and conservation.

“Training has been conducted through agreements with the Adirondack Mountain Club and the Department of Environmental Conservation. Current Summit Stewards train others who may be interested in volunteering on an as-needed basis,” Blaisel said.

“Typically, Stewards point out geographical features that hikers observe from on top of the mountain. They also discuss the history of the fire tower and also observe trail conditions and instruct hikers in proper Leave No Trace etiquette.”

The Friends of Hurricane Mountain Fire Tower organization was instrumental in pressing the state to preserve the historic landmark. Built in 1919, the fire watch station is inside a cab at the top of a 35-foot steel tower. The watch was kept through 1979.

The tower’s Friends group is continuing to raise funds to restore and interpret the structure along with its heritage.

Goals to expand the designated historic site include the addition of interpretive signage, display photos in the tower cabin and a map table, Blaisel said.

“All are welcome to join the Friends of Hurricane Mountain Fire Tower group. And volunteer Summit Stewards are still needed for several weekend days in June and September.”

Anyone interested in helping staff Hurricane’s summit can contact Kathleen Blaisel by email at kblaisel987@gmail.com.

For more information or to help with trail maintenance and tower projects, visit hurricanefiretower.org or share comments on the group’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/HurricaneMountainFireTower.