Stewart’s expansion completion eyed for September

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The new, expanded Stewart’s Shop in Schroon Lake is scheduled to be completed Sept. 17. Town leaders are looking forward to the improved facility, better safety, and expanded parking, but some neighbors still say the noise and lights will be a problem.

SCHROON LAKE | The expansion of the Stewart’s Shop in Schroon Lake is scheduled to be completed in mid-September.

Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell said he has heard nothing but compliments about the new nearly, 3,700 square-foot shop currently under construction next door to the existing store.

“People are looking forward to it opening,” Marnell said.

Marnell cited improvements to the location, including reworking the parking lot for easier access. He said the slope to the parking lot at the Dock Street end of the lot has always been a problem.

Pedestrian safety will also be enhanced, and there would be less congestion in the enlarged parking lot, he said.

Councilman Don Sage expects the new store to do well, especially with the new gas pump arrangement. He said now only two vehicles can fill up at a time. With the new arrangement, six vehicles will have access to the pumps at the same time.

“Traffic congestion will be greatly decreased. Safety will be improved,” Sage said.

CONTENTIOUS ROAD

While work is now underway, the road to get there has been paved with controversy that threatened to cleave the community in half.

A series of standing room-only meetings last summer generated outspoken residents both for and against the expansion.

Last October, the Schroon Lake Town Board voted unanimously to approve a zoning change that would allow retail operations on the residential parcel Stewart’s Shops purchased for the expansion.

While some town leaders are looking forward to its opening, some neighbors are still unhappy with the changes.

“It is what it is,” said Wally Thomas, a Taylor Street resident whose property overlooks the construction site.

According to Thomas, he and his wife had to put up with the asbestos removal when the old house was torn down, a generator running 24-7 for three weeks, plus the sounds of roofing, siding and digging.

“It was enough to drive your out of your mind,” Thomas said.

Promised a better view by town officials, Thomas said they once looked at a house on a bank along the road. Now he looks across at the Timberwolf Tavern and eventually will look at Stewart’s dumpsters and gas pumps.

Modeled after a design used in Ticonderoga, Thomas said he took a drive to look at that store and wasn’t impressed.

“The fence around the dumpsters is falling down and the dumpster lids are open,” he said.

The Thomases say they will probably spend all their nights on the other side of the house to get away from the LED lights going up across the street.

When contacted to ask about concessions being made for neighbors, company spokesman Erica Komoroske said Stewart’s Shops made considerable efforts to minimize lighting and noise levels.

“We will provide complete screening behind the dumpster and behind the entire length of the Stewart’s Shops property,” she said.

Komoroske said the new shop would enhance the center of town with its Adirondack look and believes the customers would appreciate the larger parking lot and expanded store interior.

“We think the neighbors will be more than pleased with the new shop,” she said.

Sage discounted their complaints.

“Those who opposed this expansion do not care about the folks who live here all year and just what a valuable asset Stewart’s is to our community,” he said. “All the folks who live here I talk to are strongly in favor and support of the new Stewart’s store.”

The Thomases, who had been dividing their time between Schroon Lake and Arizona, are now full-time residents of the Town of Schroon.