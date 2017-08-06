Stewart’s grant provides books for parenting program

WARRENSBURG — The Parenting Apart Program at the Cornell Cooperative Extension announced it is the recipient of $1,500 from the Stewart’s Holiday Grant program, which runs between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Roxanne Westcott, subject educator in the Parenting Program at the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg, said the $1,500 grant will go a long way to purchase the books, which are provided to parents in the Parenting Apart Program to give to their children.

The program is for parents who are raising their minor children separately as a result of divorce, separation, or break up of a relationship.

“As a program, we are grateful they have continued to fund this project,” Westcott said.

Stewart’s spokesperson Maria D’Amelia, said the decision to fun the Holiday Grant program is a partnership with Stewart’s customers.

“It really comes down to it being a team effort with our own community, where we ask our customers to donate and we match that amount penny for penny – we take out no administrative costs or fees,” she said.

D’Amelia said during the 2016 campaign, the 337 Stewart’s stores raised over $1.85 million, which is being distributed to over 1,700 organizations that benefit children.

Warren County charities received a total of $103,050 from the 2106 campaign.

“It’s quite exciting. In 2016 we set a record for third consecutive season,” DeAmelia said.

She said this is the 30th season for Stewart’s Holiday Grant program.

Westcott said this is the third time the Parenting Apart Program received the grant which is used to purchase children’s books dealing with separation or divorce.

The books, which also promote literacy, are given to parents in the Parenting Apart Program to help minor children understand what is happening in the family.

Two books she likes to use are “It’s Not Your Fault, Koko Bear,” by Vicki Lansky, and “Two Homes,” by Claire Masurel. Other books she has used are “How It Feels When Parents Divorce,” by Jill Krementz and “How To Go To Visitation Without Throwing Up,” by Joshua Evans.

Parents in the program might have children at any age, from newborn to 17. She said for younger children the books work on building an emotional vocabulary, so they can express when they are feeling angry, frustrated, or whatever the case may be.

Westcott said most of the parents who participate in the Parenting Apart Program do so under a court order. She said they must preregister and pay a $35 fee, but there are some scholarships available which would reduce the fee.

“For anyone receiving SNAP, Medicaid, disability or unemployment, the fee can be dropped to $10,” Westcott said.

For more information about the Parenting Apart Program, contact Roxanne Westcott at (518) 668-4881 or rmw38@cornell.edu.