Stewart’s Holiday Match kicks off

PLATTSBURGH | Stewart’s Shops is teaming up with its customers once again to raise money for local children’s charities.

The Stewart’s Holiday Match campaign kicks off on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Christmas Day at all shop locations.

The program doubles customer donations penny for penny, and has set fundraising records for three consecutive seasons.

“Already having such a sense of community in our shops, the Stewart’s Holiday Match program has proven to be a perfect match for our friendly partners and loyal customers. By joining together, we can support kids in our own neighborhoods, all year long,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake.

In 2016, customers donated an incredible $926,000 to the program, doubling to more than $1.85 million with the Stewart’s match.

This was a $100,000 increase over the previous season. The funds were able to support a record 1,737 local children’s organizations across the 31 counties where Stewart’s Shops are located.

“The Holiday Match Program is a significant part of Stewart’s commitment to strengthen our shops’ communities,” said Stewart’s Foundation President Susan Dake. “Not only does it raise funds and awareness for local children’s charities, it encourages community support. It’s another way we are closer to you.”

This program has contributed more than $24 million to thousands of local children’s organizations since 1986. All the money donated goes to charity; there are no administrative costs. The funds are allocated in March.

The goal of Holiday Match is to encourage individual giving and broaden the base of support for local charities. Stewart’s Holiday Match is a 501c3 foundation; all donations are tax-deductible. Stewart’s gladly accepts funds from groups or businesses, but only matches individual donations.

Local children’s organizations are encouraged to apply for funding online at stewartsshops.com.

Paper applications are also available at shops. The deadline for submission is January 31, 2018. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.

A brochure listing all the local organizations that received funds last season will also be available in all Stewart’s Shops and at stewartsshops.com.

Stewart’s Shops thanks its customers, shop partners and media partners for their support each year.