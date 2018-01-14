Stewart’s Holiday Match raises $1.9m

SARATOGA SPRINGS | Stewart’s Shops’ 2017 Holiday Match program raised $1.89 million for local children’s organizations, setting a record for the program for the fourth consecutive season.

From Thanksgiving day through Christmas day, Stewart’s customers donated $945,000 to the program, approximately $19,000 more than 2016.

Each individual donation is matched penny for penny by Stewart’s Shops. There are no administrative costs and 100 percent of the funds benefit local, non-profit children’s organizations.

“This program is proof that your small change can really add up, and make a big impact on local kids,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “Teaming up with our customers to support our communities is just another reason why we say, we are closer to you.”

The program has raised nearly $26 million to date. Over 1,700 children’s organizations received holiday match funding from the last campaign.

“The success of the Holiday Match Program continues with the hard work of our shop partners and the generosity of our customers,” said Stewart’s Foundation President Susan Dake. “Together we will help thousands of children with organizations that will support children year-round.”

Children’s charities can apply for funding from the holiday match program through Jan. 31.

Organizations can fill out an online application at stewartsshops.com or pick up a paper application at any shop.

All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be a qualified, charitable 501c3 organization.

A brochure listing charities that received holiday match funding last year is available at stewartsshops.com.

Funds will be allocated in March.