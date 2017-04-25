Stewart’s Shop plans Route 3 remodel

× Stewart’s Shops will soon replace their Route 3 location in Plattsburgh — which has not been updated since 1988 — with a new, updated building. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Stewart’s Shop will soon demolish their Route 3 store and replace it with a new building, set to be built right behind the old structure.

The convenience chain’s preliminary plans were approved by the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board last week.

“We expect to have the new shop open mid to late August, followed by the gas construction that will take a few more weeks,” said Maria D’Amelia, a spokesperson for Stewart’s Shops.

Steve Kimley, a real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, said that the company plans to keep the old store open while the new one is being built.

“We purchased property behind our current shop, from the county,” D’Amelia said. “And ... once we open, we will demo the existing shop and start the gas portion of the construction process, which will be an expanded presentation.”

The old building had not been remodeled since it was first built in December of 1988.

The new Stewart’s will feature a refined driveway, 1,460 square-foot gas canopy with additional pumps and an updated interior look.

“The added space also allows us to expand our food service options,” said D’Amelia. “This shop will offer fresh pizza, made-to-order subs, as well as many other quality food and snack options. Plus, we will offer additional beverages in a walk-in cooler called a beer cave.”

$30 MILLION

Locally, this newest remodel will join another completed late last year of the Route 9 Stewart’s Shop.

“From 2013-2016 the investment in Clinton and Essex Counties totaled over $7.5 million,” said D’Amelia. “Last year was notable as we invested over $1 million in the Plattsburgh area alone.”

There are currently nine projects in Clinton County and four in Essex County, according to D’Amelia.

According to the Albany Business Review, Stewart’s Shops Corp. announced in 2015 that they planned to spend more than $30 million on expanding and constructing new stores in the coming years.

The Malta-based chain generates more than $1.6 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 4,000 people, with more than 300 stores region-wide.