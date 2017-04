× Expand Photo provided

TICONDEROGA – Stewart’s Shop in Ticonderoga recently donated a check to the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge 1494 to go to their Christmas Charities Food Baskets. Accepting the award are, from left: Stewarts worker Laurie Brinnell, Elks Exalted Ruler Peggy Lamb, Elks Treasurer Richard Nadeau, Stewarts workers Chris Mihalyi, Stewarts District Manager Sue Zelinski, Ticonderoga Stewarts Manager Theresa Hock and Elks Secretary Stella Kolysko.