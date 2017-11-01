Stiller reimburses county for manhunt shoot

× Expand File photo Possible Productions has reimbursed the county for police overtime costs for traffic control services.

PLATTSBURGH | Ben Stiller’s production company is footing the bill for traffic control costs associated with filming their mini-series around the county last month.

Clinton County Sheriffs deputies racked up $48,255 in overtime pay during the week-long “Escape from Dannemora” shoot.

A request to accept a reimbursement for the overtime from Possible Productions, the company producing the mini-series, was approved by the Clinton County Board of Legislators last Wednesday.

The mini-series is based on the escape of prisoners David Sweat and Richard Matt from the Clinton Correctional Facility two years ago.

Possible Productions spent one week outside of the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora in September before filming in Warren County and other downstate locales.

Filming for the series is expected to continue in various locations through March 2018.

Stiller has been spotted in Plattsburgh on multiple occasions. Over 1,000 people auditioned at the Strand Center for the Arts earlier this year hoping to secure a spot on-screen.

The eight-hour series is scheduled to air next year on the Showtime network, according to Entertainment Weekly.