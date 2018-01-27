Stone Bridge and Caves transformed as snowshoe trail site

× Expand Photo courtesy of Natural Stone Bridge and Caves Snowshoe racers, such as these, will compete in a 6k snowshoe run at the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves in Pottersville, Feb. 17. A longer, extreme run is also in the works.

POTTERSVILLE | With snow on the ground, acres of land, and miles of trails, Natural Stone Bridge and Caves owner Greg Bechler is transforming a scenic, natural venue into a winter sports venue — while the snow lasts, that is.

Bechler said the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves is now offering self-guided snowshoe tours for snowshoers of any level.

“We have over 14 miles of snowshoe trails on the property, and people can get a day pass to explore and see part of what you see in summer,” he said.

The first portion is a half-mile trail that will take visitors to the top of the stone bridge, where it can be viewed next to a frozen waterfall.

Bechler said the trails offer a lot of different views — a trail that takes them along Trout Brook, trails that go around natural sink holes, and trails that lead to ledges Bechler said they have been developing for future rock climbing.

“We call them Bobcat Ledges. They are part of the trail goes down to the river,” he said. “We also have two mountain peaks — Catamount and Greenhill — both have nice scenic outlooks and both are part of the Chester Challenge system.”

The Green Mountain trail up Greenhill is hardest trek among the challenge, Bechler said, adding that there is a nice, 360-degree view at top.

A visit to www.stonebridgeandcaves.com will provide a map of trails that takes you to Facebook page, and it tells you which trails are steep.

Bechler said about half the people who snowshoe at the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves are first time snowshoers.

They have about 60 pairs of snowshoes rent out. Trails are well marked, and people can snowshoe anywhere but would need some skill and knowledge to get to high peaks.

He said people don’t have to worry about getting lost, but if they did, staff would come out to find them on snowmobiles or a Polaris with tracks.

The Caves is also sponsoring the second Stone Bridge 6K Caveman Snowshoe Race will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 beginning at 10 a.m.

While racing is for athletes, Bechler said snowshoeing is for everyone.

“If you can walk, you can snowshoe,” he said.

A daily pass for the snowshoe trails at the Natural Stone Bridge and Caves is $13 for adults, and $8 for kids 5-12.

A season pass is an additional $5. Snowshoe rental is $5 for snowshoes. Snowshoe trails are open Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.