×
Photo provided
TICONDEROGA – Talon Blasdell, a kindergarten student at St. Mary’s Catholic School, shows the stone he found at his grandmother’s house on Easter Sunday. A cross is clearly seen in the markings on the stone.
Photo provided
TICONDEROGA – Talon Blasdell, a kindergarten student at St. Mary’s Catholic School, shows the stone he found at his grandmother’s house on Easter Sunday. A cross is clearly seen in the markings on the stone.
©2016 Sun Community News & Printing, Published by Denton Publications Inc. All rights reserved.