Stop-work order issued to Crown Point construction

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Familiar construction crews in Crown Point were missing last week, pending settlement of a dispute over road construction.

CROWN POINT | The final piece of the Crown Point water project may be delayed after the state Department of Transportation (DOT) sent paving contractors home until a dispute over road specifications can be settled, according to Town Supervisor Charles Harrington.

The stop-work order came as the year-long project was entering its final weeks, with little left to be done but repave the roads.

At issue is the slope on the shoulders between Main Street and the new sidewalks, which the DOT said is too steep in places.

Harrington said the project engineers had submitted plans that they believed had been green-lighted by the DOT.

The DOT and the engineering firm, AES Northeast, have been in correspondence, but in the meantime Harrington said “we’re being left in the lurch.”

The areas in question extend for a few hundred yards. Harrington said he believes there are viable solutions, one of which is to grind the road surface down to a point where it will create a more level gradient to the curb. Then the road would be repaved as planned.

Harrington said he expects borings in the road will show whether it is thick enough for this process to work.

He agreed some of the shoulders appear too steep, which can be dangerous for motorists who drive too close to the sidewalk. “And in winter that’s magnified,” Harrington said.

The project was to be completed by the end of June, but now that’s in doubt. Although Harrington called it “regrettable,” he said he believes that the issue will not be a major hiccup. “I would expect that all parties are going to meet again (this) week and we will come up with a solution,” he said.

The major parts of the $4 million project have already been achieved and are paying dividends. The town had been served by a water system dating to the 19th century, and the old iron pipes were breaking and leaking constantly. Now that they have been replaced, the town system has been leak free, causing a notable drop in water consumption.

The new sidewalks are also a noticeable upgrade, from the old broken walkways that required a fair amount of concentration to navigate.

Harrington said he hopes the recent setback doesn’t detract from the overall good that the project has accomplished. “When we look back on it I don’t think it will be that big a deal,” he said.

DOT spokesman Bryan Viggiani said the department is working with the town and town’s design consultant and is hoping for a quick resolution to the matter.