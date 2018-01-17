Store shooter pleads guilty

HAGUE | The Thurman man who shot the Hague Market owner during a robbery has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in Warren County Court and faces up to 30 years in prison.

Vittorio “Vito” Campano, 26, admitted he shot market owner James Rypkema four times on April 25, 2017 after stealing less then $100 from the till at the store.

Campano told Judge John Hall he intended to kill Rymkema when he walked in with a mask concealing his face.

He carried a stolen .22 handgun and said he told the clerk, “Give me the money or I’m going to shoot,” then shot Rymkema as the owner tried to hand over the money from the register.

Campano said his fiancée, Christine W. Tomko, 28, who is also charged, was with him in the market, acting as lookout and then as the getaway car driver. She and Campano are also charged with several home burglaries before the holdup in which guns and electronics were taken.

Campano agreed to a plea arrangement for a 30-year state prison sentence for the felonies of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery, followed by five years on parole.

He entered the pleas Jan. 11 at the courthouse in Queensbury and will be sentenced by Hall on March 7. He and Tomko have been held in the Warren County Jail since their arrests.

Rypkema was in court wearing a hand brace on his right hand, and is still recovering from the shooting.

State Police arrested Campano and Tomko two days after the shooting, using a surveillance camera image of a car with distinctive decals parked near the store during the stickup. Her case is still pending.