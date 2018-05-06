Storm clobbers Moriah, northern Essex County

× Expand Lohr McKinstry Moriah Town Highway Department crews work to remove trees blocking Moriah Road (County Route 7) Saturday morning. A storm brought high winds with widespread damage and power outages the night before.

MORIAH | Winds of up to 73 miles-an-hour knocked out power and caused extensive damage in Moriah and northern Essex County on Friday.

Parts of Moriah, Elizabethtown, Westport and Willsboro lost power after the late night storm, but most electrical service was expected to be restored by April 7.

Dozens of trees came down on wires or fell across roads, with fire departments working into Saturday morning to clear them.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said he’s been in contact with National Grid.

“They are restoring power as fast as they can, and additional crews are also here in our area as well as private contractors,” he said. “This storm caused extensive damage to the power line infrastructure and NG is hoping to have power restored by sometime (Monday).”

At least 20,000 homes and businesses lost electricity in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, with numbers reaching 100,000 statewide.

The phones were dead in much of Essex County through Sunday.

Many fire companies staffed stations with both firefighters and emergency medical responders, and people needing help were asked to go directly to the stations.

Thunderstorms rolled across the region, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, with dangerous downdrafts that wreaked havoc, said Peter Banacos, forecaster with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Then, a cold front moved through and wind gusts took down trees and caused extensive damage.

A 73-mph gust hit Moriah in Essex County at 7:51 p.m., Banacos said.

Minutes later, Port Henry, Moriah and other fire sirens went off to call firefighters to downed power lines and roads blocked by trees.

Ticonderoga didn’t have major damage, but near Rock Pond, close to Putnam Pond State Campground in the town’s Chilson hamlet, a large tree fell on a woman at a campsite Friday night.

The firefighters who rescued her were assisted by state Forest Rangers and state police.

Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts said his department got the call around 12:30 a.m.

“We responded for a woman who was trapped under a tree in the Rock Pond area of the Putts Pond camping area,” he said. “Responders from Chilson Fire, Ticonderoga Fire, Ticonderoga EMS, Ticonderoga Police, state DEC Forest Rangers, LifeNet of Ticonderoga and the Ticonderoga Fire Ladies Auxiliary all worked seamlessly together throughout the night to make a successful rescue.