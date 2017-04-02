Strawberry fest vendors sought

CROWN POINT – Crafters and vendors are being sought for the First Congregational Church of Crown Point’s 11th Annual Strawberry Festival.

The event is Sunday, June 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Park of Crown Point.

They always need more crafters and vendors and have plenty of room for them, the Rev. David Hirtle.

“If you have a craft or something to share with the community, please come to the festival,” Hirtle said. “The festival attracts patrons from across the Champlain Valley and includes food booths. The Classic Car Show will have up to 50 beautiful, classic vehicles. There is always live music, this year includes Loose Connections, and Nancy (band), plus lots of local talent.”

There is no charge for vendors, although they should call 518-942-8174 to reserve a space. Vendors should bring their own tables and tents as needed, he said.

“This year’s festival include the church’s famous strawberry shortcakes made with local berries, strawberry ice cream sundaes, burgers, hot dogs, sausage, onions and peppers and Peggy’s Famous Michigan Sauce,” Hirtle said.