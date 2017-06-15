Street art enlivens Main Street park

× Michael Denney (on ladder) drills holes to attach silhouette artwork to the wall in the downtown Port Henry pocket park, with Thomas Trow and Linda Smyth holding the ladder. Janet Denney and Bernadette Trow are under the ladder. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Some original street art has been added to the pocket park in downtown Port Henry.

Painted by local artist Linda Smyth, the silhouettes in the park are faux windows and a door on the wall of the building next door.

“We’re working on another art installation in Port Henry,” Smyth said. “The door still needs trim and steps and we will paint a faux stone wall. I’m having fun in Port Henry with the beautification crew.”

Janet Denney was a member of the group that put up the art.

“It looks great,” she said. “This little park needed something like this.”

The Town of Moriah inherited the pocket park when the Village of Port Henry dissolved, and, with the building owner, granted permission for the art.

Resident Debbie Henry said she loves the work they did.

“Public artists,” she said on social media. “It really pops downtown.”

Other art has been in the form of murals on several buildings around downtown Port Henry.

The beautification group, with Smyth as lead artist, has previously painted murals of local life on the golf cart building at Elizabeth and Main streets, on Convent Hill designed by Alethea Goralczyk, and storefronts on Main Street in the Sagan’s Block and on Church Street behind the United Presbyterian Church.