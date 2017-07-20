Streetfest set to turn Ticonderoga into downtown mall

× Ticonderoga Streetfest drew large crowds to the community last year. This year’s event is July 29. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Streetfest will take over downtown Ticonderoga for a celebration of music, shopping and activities.

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership will host the 9th-annual Streetfest on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Streetfest will include sidewalk sales, live entertainment, arts and crafts, a variety of vendors, food, Farmers’ Market, Star Trek Original Series Set Tour and kid’s activities.

“Streetfest was designed as an annual event to attract people to Ticonderoga’s historic Montcalm Street district,” said event chair Robert C. Dedrick. “It continues to grow every year and will be even bigger and better this year. No one will want to miss this, featuring live music all day, wonderful kids activities, sales and much more.”

Dedrick said Montcalm Street from Sunshine Laundry to Glens Falls National Bank will be converted into a pedestrian mall open to the public. The Ticonderoga Area Farmers’ Market will join Streetfest on July 29 as well and will offer local produce, products, and more throughout the day.

Music and entertainment for Streetfest will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue non-stop throughout the day until the end of the event at 3 p.m.

Featured live entertainment will include: Fort Ticonderoga Fife and Drum Corps, led by Mike Edson from 10-10:30 a.m. The group will be joined by visiting corps who are participating in Fort Ticonderoga’s annual muster. All corps will march down Montcalm Street performing individually. then as a collective unit in front of Glens Falls National Bank.

Performing on the porch of Libby’s Bakery Café will be:

Jim Hock (variety of music): 10:30 a.m. - noon

Lance Clark, Mike Donahue and Jessica Stoddard (Blues, country and popular music): noon - 1:30 p.m.

MaryJo Vontury and Dwynal Smith (country and folk music): 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Performing near PRIDE of Ticonderoga/Ti Natural Foods Co-Op will be:

The Gregson Brothers (‘60s and ‘70s music): 10:30 a.m. - noon

Dan Rabideau (variety of music): noon - 1:30 p.m.

Brad Peria and Terinna Cook (Blues music): 1:30 - 3 p.m.

Kids activities for Streetfest will include professional full-face art, face painting, balloons, and balloon animals by Penelope the Clown, sponsored by the Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union, caricatures, pirate-themed game station, sponsored by Lakeside Regional Church, and horse-drawn wagon rides behind the downtown business district, sponsored by Gin’s Redemption Center and more.