Struggling railway downsizes schedule

× Expand Saratoga-North Creek Railway at the North Creek train station

NORTH CREEK — The Saratoga-North Creek Railway will be running its passenger trains on weekends only this summer due to low ridership, a move that has prompted Warren County officials to re-examine the contract with the railway.

The recent announcement by railway general manager Justin Gonyo follows the enterprise’s decision several months ago to scrap their winter train service on the county-owned tracks.

The announcement on May 1 at a county meeting spurred county supervisors to immediately retreat behind closed doors to discuss their contract with the railway’s parent company, Iowa Pacific Holdings. This second five-year pact between the two parties specifies that the railway run a minimum of 100 passenger train trips annually between May and October.

Acting County Administrator Kevin Geraghty offered his thoughts on the schedule cutback, as tourist trains have been touted for years as potentially a key driver of the North Creek area’s economy.

“Obviously we’re concerned they’re cutting back service,” he said on Tuesday, “But it’s not my place to tell them how to conduct their business.”

Geraghty has urged Iowa Pacific officials to follow through on their repeated pronouncements about securing contracts to haul freight on the railway.

Gonyo revealed May 1 that Iowa Pacific’s negotiations to haul hundreds of thousands of tons of high- grade gravel from Tahawus — negotiations that were ongoing for many months — had fallen through.

Geraghty reiterated his belief that hauling freight was vital to the railway’s survival.

“The rail line will not be viable until they find another revenue source besides passenger service, and that will be freight,” he said.

Conversion to ‘rail trail’ sought

Curt Austin, a rail trail advocate, told the Sun now is the time for supervisors to take a hard look at the future of the railroad.

The Chestertown resident has advocated that the county turn the rail line into a bicycle and pedestrian trail, noting the remarkable success of “rail trails” elsewhere in the nation, as many thousands of people are drawn to such venues, boosting local economies.

“The Saratoga North Creek Railway is obviously in a downward trend, as its passenger counts have declined every year,” he said. “Running a train two days per week is getting pretty close to zero.”

He said he hopes that the county supervisors deny their request to reduce service, and the railway is removed as operator.

Austin has said he and others envision that the 29 miles of railroad tracks north of North Creek to Tahawus — which Iowa Pacific Holdings bought several years ago — could be acquired to make an 87-mile rail trail from Saratoga to Tahawus, offering breathtaking unspoiled scenery — and a lengthy bicycle excursions that would attract thousands of people to the region, boosting the economies of the small towns along the rail trail.

Iowa Pacific acquired the 29 miles of railroad from North Creek to Tahawus several years ago.

Austin said he’d like to see Essex, Saratoga and Warren counties band together to buy the track and convert it to a rail trail — which could be paid partially by the salvage value of the abandoned track.

“There would be no other rail trail like in the eastern U.S.,” he said, citing how it would offer an unequalled bicycle trips into the wilderness.

Also, Austin noted that Dick Beamish of Saranac Lake, an advocate of converting a railroad bed from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake — an effort that’s now underway — has conceived even more ambitious plans.

He said Beamish envisions that Austin’s proposed Saratoga-Tahawus rail trail could be connected with the Placid-Tupper rail trail via a roadside bikeway along Rtes. 30 and 28N, enabling really long bicycle trips through the Adirondacks. Austin said Beamish has recently been seeking an audience with state officials to propose the concept.