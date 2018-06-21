Student cleans cemetery where relative (isn’t) buried

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Christina Simpson (right) cleaned up an historic cemetery as a senior project for her Crown Point English teacher, Rachael Leclaire-Charron.

CROWN POINT | At least once a year, Christina Simpson’s mom would drive her up into the wooded hills above Lake Champlain to an unremarkable stretch of road, looking for a nearly invisible break in the trees. “I’ve missed it myself,” said Christina, a graduating senior at Crown Point High School.

There, under a rusted chain and 50 yards up a faded footpath, was the old Nichols Cemetery and the headstone of Lydia Moore, Christina’s great grandmother’s great grandmother.

Not only was the location hard to find, but the cemetery itself was a jungle of tangle weeds and vines. But ever since she can remember, the bushwhack hasn’t deterred Christina and her mom, who now visits from Tennessee.

“She always says, ‘We’re going to see Lydia,’” Christina said.

Although it had been going on two centuries since her relative had walked the earth — she died in 1824 at the age of 44 — Christina felt a special bond, both to Lydia and to the cemetery.

So for a senior project, she decided to pay her respects to Lydia by brushing out the cemetery and mowing the path that leads to it. The irony, perhaps, is that Lydia is not buried there. Christina said her family knows Lydia’s true resting place is in another cemetery, but somehow her ancestor and the stone became separated.

Regardless, she said the cemetery should not be forgotten or neglected. “It was always overgrown and it didn’t feel very welcoming,” she said. So with a mower, string trimmer (which she had never used before) and rakes, she set about cleaning it up.

That didn’t surprise her English teacher, Rachael Leclaire-Charron, who suggested she use the cemetery cleanup to meet her school community service requirement. “She is a giving kind of person,” Leclaire-Charron.

Christina said her efforts attracted some notice — and some raised eyebrows. A man showed up once to ask what she was doing. When she explained, he said, simply, “That’s odd.” Christina said it wasn’t odd, but maybe a little “unconventional.”

Other than the family tie, Christina said she doesn’t know much about Lydia. But she hopes to one day get a historical marker that will ensure the cemetery isn’t forgotten. The location is also known as the Spaulding cemetery, after one of the area’s founding families.

The gravestones date back to the early 1800s — the headstone for an infant is dated 1812. At least two other headstones belong to men who never returned from the Civil War. One died at the Battle of Prairie Grove, the other at Antietam.

Despite gravestones, hauntings and all that, Christina said she was only startle once by a low drumming sound she was unable to pinpoint. Her father later told her it was just a ruffed grouse beating its wings on a log.