Student crews take to backcountry

Photo provided/SCA Student Conservation Association crews are in the field for summer hitches throughout the Adirondack Park. The 18 students mark the 20th season for SCA Adirondack Programs run in conjunction with AmeriCorps. In August, one team plans to build a fishing pier for disabled access at Palmer Pond in the Vanderwhacker Wild Forest Area.

WILMINGTON | This year marks the 20th field season for backcountry trail work by Student Conservation Association crews in the Adirondack Park.

Managed in cooperation with Americorps here, 18 crew members have set to work in remote backcountry areas.

They began by cutting new mountain bike trail and will go on to build timber bridges and accessible fishing piers, working all over, from Marcy Dam in the High Peaks to Essex Chain Lakes projects near Newcomb.

The work is funded by the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Lands and Forests with Environmental Protection Fund monies.

Jeremy Burns is manager of the SCA Adirondack Program based at headquarters in the Whitney Wilderness, near Long Lake.

Project work began in late May with a busy schedule that extends into October.

“A lot of the folks are not from the area,” Burns said of conservation corps.

But many seek trail work and backcountry experience unique in the Adirondack Park.

“They complete a month of training followed by our field season, working in five or 10 day hitches, which is what we call a project.

“We do 10 hitches throughout the season.”

The 18 folks are split into three teams of six, Burns said.

“We have a crew right now up near Wilmington, one crew up by Debar Mountain and the third crew down in West Canada Lake Wilderness. In Wilmington, they are working on building one of the mountain bike trails, part of the DEC’s expansion of the trail network.”

The Wilmington crew will remain on mountain bike trail improvement through July 11, working primarily with DEC Lands and Forests Senior Forester Steve Guglielmi.

Another crew will be building an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) wheelchair accessible fishing pier at Palmer Pond in the Vanderwhacker Wild Forest Area from Aug. 13 through Aug. 22.

Openings for SCA slots are posted around the holidays, Burns said, and by spring the rosters are full.

“It does fill up pretty quickly,” Burns said. “We are doing a winter corps in the Adirondacks this year.”

DEC says SCA crews are important to trail maintenance in the park.

“The program has been wildly successful from all aspects and has resulted in significant amounts of new or improved outdoor recreation infrastructure,” DEC Region 5 Spokesman David Winchell said. “The efforts have increased access, improved visitors experience, and protected the natural resources of the Adirondacks.”

Americorps is a huge part of the Adirondack program, Burns said.

“Not all SCA positions are Americorps, but ours is a partnership.”

Members who successfully complete the program receive SCA certification as Conservation Field Specialists and have access to many certification programs, including CPR, Logging with Chainsaw, Basic Rigging as well as trail maintenance and back country living skills.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25, and have to pass a background check.

They each receive a monthly living stipend and are provided with food and housing.

Other hitches for this 20th Adirondack season include ski loop rehabilitation at the Upper Hudson in the Essex Chain Lakes complex and bridge and ladder replacement at Avalanche Lake in the High Peaks Wilderness.

SCA crews will also clear areas of the Indian Lake Community Connector Trail from Clear Pond to Parkerville Road in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness and Jessup River Wild Forest.

The work wraps up Oct. 5.