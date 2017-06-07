Student-directed plays coming to Tannery Pond

× Our Town Theatre Group will host a series of short plays at Tannery pond Community Center on June 11. Pictured above: Actors John Gable and Maryann Sauro at a recent rehearsal. Photo by Mike Corey

NORTH CREEK — A local theatre group is preparing to host a series of short plays conceptualized by four student directors.

Our Town Theatre Group will host a series of combined staged readings at the Tannery Pond Community Center at June 11.

Each student-directed 10-minute play will feature a handful of actors.

The student directors — Trish Gardner, Hannah Jay, Mary Randall and Judy Stafford — have been working hard under the directorship of Jordan Hornstein, a veteran director and inspiration for the students.

Each short play offers the chance for each of the student directors to shine after weeks of learning and preparation.

And all are in charge of costuming, set, props and casting.

“It’s good to understand the ins and outs of blocking. Getting characters to do what you want them to do is not easy, but it’s very important,” said Gardner.

Hornstein, said Gardner, asked each director to read a scene from an established play and write a metaphor for that scene.

“It’s a great way to help fully understand what the scene is all about,” she said.

Hornstein, Gardner said, is a natural instructor regarding directors’ talents and bringing out their best, giving his students plenty to consider.

“Always think about what it is that you’re trying to get from the character,” said Gardner.

Gardner, despite her youth, already possesses an understanding of the stage and actors, noting areas of strength and weaknesses.

“Characters must move to those areas of strength,” she said. “Always think of movement, and use the stage space to its fullest.”

Randall said she was impressed with the details that need to be considered.

“You have to look at what’s happening from the perspective of the audience at all times,” she said. “From start to finish, the play is separated into ‘beats’ or ‘sections’ where characters change.”

Our Town Theatre Group’s Director Workshop: Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. at Tannery Pond Community Center. Donations accepted.