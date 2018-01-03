Student engineers build bridges

× Expand Photo provided Students work on their balsa wood bridges in the shop for the Ticonderoga Bridge Building Contest.

TICONDEROGA | Many budding engineers showed up to build and crush balsa wood bridges in the 10th-annual Ticonderoga Bridge Building Contest.

Students from Ticonderoga Middle and High School, and Crown Point and St. Mary’s schools all participated in the recent event held at Ticonderoga Elementary-Middle School.

Organizers said many of the participants were female, a goal of the project to get more women into engineering.

“The Kiwanis members would like to say thank you to Graham Bailey for his continued dedication to this project as well as many other fundraisers,” Kiwanis Club member Darlene Dorsett said. “He will be missed (as event organizer).

“Also, the Kiwanis Club would like to welcome aboard Anthony DeFranco Jr. for stepping up and taking on this project for Graham. We’re looking forward to many upcoming events.”

The Middle School student teams designed their bridges and constructed them out of popsicle sticks during a 90 minute time limit, and then loaded a bucket suspended from the bridge with weights until the bridge collapsed, resulting in displays of shattering popsicle sticks.

The bridges built by the Middle School students had to carry more than 50 pounds before breaking. The formula was weight of the load the bridge carried prior to failing, in pounds, divided by the weight in grams of the bridge.

Trophies were presented for aesthetics and bridge efficiency.

Ticonderoga Central School Superintendent Dr. John McDonald Jr. addressed students prior to the loading of the bridges, and noted that engineering can be a very rewarding career.

The High School students designed and built their balsa wood bridges in school as part of physics class. Their units were also judged for efficiency and aesthetics.

Members of this year’s contest were invited to compete in the Capital District Engineers Week celebration at the Albany Marriott Inn in February 2018.

Kiwanis will provide a scholarship award to a Ticonderoga graduating senior enrolled in engineering.

Judges for the aesthetic portion of the contest were Joyce Cooper, James O’Toole and Joseph Giordano.

DeFranco, McDonald and Giordano spoke to the students about the challenges and rewards of becoming an engineer.

Many Kiwanis Club members volunteered at the contest, including Graham Bailey, John Bartlett, Jack Bast, Joyce Cooper, Kenneth Engler, Donald Johnston, William Pitman, Pamela Savage, Steve Boyce, Darlene Dorsett, and Anthony DeFranco Jr.