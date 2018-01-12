Student helps troops for holidays

× Expand Photo provided Crown Point junior Swade Potter poses with some of the Slippers and Socks for Soldiers she collected.

CROWN POINT | Swade Potter collected lots of Slippers and Socks for Soldiers through a project she developed at Crown Point Central School.

“As the holiday season approaches, we begin to think about others who may not be able to experience the joy of the holidays with their families,” the high-school junior said. “We still have many soldiers stationed overseas who understand this first-hand. I would like to let the members of our armed forces know that they are appreciated and thought about during the holidays, as well as throughout the year. Therefore, I decided to hold a Slippers and Socks for Soldiers drive.”

The Moriah Central School 6th grade class has organized the drive for several years, and with teacher Linda Tabor’s guidance Potter started one of her own in Crown Point.

Tabor teaches in Moriah and lives in Crown Point, Swade’s mother, Torri Potter, said.

“Linda gave Swade guidance to help start one of our own fund-raisers in Crown Point,” Mrs. Potter said.

Swade Potter is a member of the College for Every Student Leadership Team at Crown Point.

“Can you imagine how nice it would feel to have something comfortable to wear on your feet after wearing combat boots all day long or how nice it would be to have an extra pair of dry socks in your backpack?” she said in her plea distributed to students and parents. “Please remember our soldiers while you are out Christmas shopping this year. Simply buy any size pair of male or female slippers or socks and send them to school with your child. You can also drop them off to the front office of the Crown Point Central School.”

And it worked. Swade said she had a very successful first year for Slippers and Socks for Soldiers at Crown Point Central School, and thanked Linda Tabor for helping her start the program.

“We collected over 180 items, 50 pounds of slippers and socks, and enough money to pay one-third of the shipping,” Mrs. Potter said. “We covered the rest. The elementary students at Crown Point wrote letters and made Christmas cards to be given out with the slippers and socks.

“A big thank you to all the staff and students at Crown Point Central School for helping make the fundraiser so successful.”