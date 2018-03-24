Student honored for volunteer work

× Outstanding 4-H member Conor Bushey was presented with the President’s Volunteer Service Award at the recent Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting. From left are Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland, Board of Supervisors Chair Randy Preston, Bushey, and Jay Supervisor Archie Depo. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

ELIZABETHTOWN | AuSable Echoes 4-H Club member Conor Bushey was honored for exemplary volunteer service with a President’s Volunteer Service Award presented at an Essex County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Bushey, 15, is a 9th grade student who attends AuSable Valley Central School and resides in Jay.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County’s 4-H Program nominated Bushey for national honors.

This award, which recognizes Americans of all ages who have volunteered significant amounts of their time to serve their communities and their country, was granted by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.

Bushey has pursued his community service project with unbridled dedication and initiative, 4-H leaders said.

“I hear that this generation is all about ‘me,’ with kids just thinking of themselves,” Bushey said. “I want my friends and other young people to experience the joy and satisfaction that I receive when helping others. The biggest impact I feel I have made is proving to others that one person really can make a difference.”

He identified a cause to which he knew he could actively contribute – Special Olympics – and knew his personal action would be part of a solution to support under-funded athletes, 4-H Educator Linda Gillilland said.

“It has been my honor to watch this young man grow up in the 4-H program,” said Gillilland. “I admire that Conor has embraced every new opportunity within 4-H and in his community. This young man has completed many 4-H projects including woodworking, food preservation, quilting, environmental science and conservation, as well as teen leadership in his role as a 4-H junior shooting sports instructor in rifles.”

But his greatest 4-H project work has been with his communication skills, she said.

“The 4-H foundation piece known as Public Presentations launched Conor onto his path of community service,” she said. “Conor first harnessed his enthusiasm and support for fundraising by participating in the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics. He represents everything that is great and good in our youth today.”

Bushey decided that the Polar Plunge was not enough and wanted to reach out to other youths, Gillilland said.