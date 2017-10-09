Student is commended

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga High School student Sierra Stacy has been named a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Principal John Donohue said Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by him to thee scholastically talented senior.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.

Those honored with the designation are placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.