Student paints for peace

The Schroon Lake Lions Club sponsors a content each year to encourage young people to think about peace.

SCHROON LAKE — The Schroon Lake Lions Club has sponsored the Lions International Peace Poster Contest for the past 17 years.

The purpose of the contest is to help young people focus on the wider world beyond that in which they live and raise awareness of the desperate global need for peace.

The winner of this year’s contest was Shelbie Rice. Her poster was not only the local winner, it placed first in the district as well.

The poster has been sent to the state level for judging. The runners-up were Madison Prikryl and Joelle Barrows.

Lion Dennis D’Amico, chair of the local contest, said that he has been greatly impressed by the interest and participation of the Schroon Lake students.

“They have consistently shown, enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and creativity when artistically interpreting each year’s theme for peace,” D’Amico said. “The Lions Club is also deeply appreciative and thankful for the guidance and inspiration provided to the students by their art teacher, Ms. Brittany Freidrich.”

The students and their parents were honored by the Schroon Lake Lions at their March meeting.

Over 325,000 young people between the ages of 11-13 participate annually, representing over 200 countries.