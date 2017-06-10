Student paints for peace

Shelbie Rice named winner of Schroon Lake Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest

SCHROON LAKE — The Schroon Lake Lions Club has sponsored the Lions International Peace Poster Contest for the past 17 years.

The purpose of the contest is to help young people focus on the wider world beyond that in which they live and raise awareness of the desperate global need for peace.

The winner of this year’s contest was Shelbie Rice. Her poster was not only the local winner, it placed first in the district as well.  

The poster has been sent to the state level for judging. The runners-up were Madison Prikryl and Joelle Barrows.   

Lion Dennis D’Amico, chair of the local contest, said that he has been greatly impressed by the interest and participation of the Schroon Lake students.  

“They have consistently shown, enthusiasm, thoughtfulness and creativity when artistically interpreting each year’s theme for peace,” D’Amico said. “The Lions Club is also deeply appreciative and thankful for the guidance and inspiration provided to the students by their art teacher, Ms. Brittany Freidrich.”

The students and their parents were honored by the Schroon Lake Lions at their March meeting.

Over 325,000 young people between the ages of 11-13 participate annually, representing over 200 countries.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines