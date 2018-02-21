Student who posted racist SnapChat has left SUNY Plattsburgh

× Expand Lionel Petion A student holds a sign at a protest at SUNY Plattsburgh on Thursday, Feb. 15.

PLATTSBURGH | A white student that posted an incendiary SnapChat message with a racial slur last month is no longer enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Vice President for Student Affairs Bryan Hartman confirmed in an email to The Sun on Tuesday that the freshman, identified as Maria Gates of Keene Valley by the college newspaper, is no longer a student at the college.

“I can tell you that Maria is no longer a student at SUNY Plattsburgh,” Hartman said. “I cannot comment further than that.”

Asked whether the student had been expelled or if she left by choice, Hartman didn’t comment.

"Federal law prohibits us from discussing individual student records," SUNY Plattsburgh spokesman Ken Knelly said in an email.

"Please know that actions using the code of conduct were taken by the college on Thursday in the matter."

The student’s SnapChat message showed a photo of her with an unidentified man beneath text that read “Lynching n***ers tonight.”

It was allegedly posted to a small group of friends, but was widely shared last week.

That message, combined with what some students perceived as repeated administrative inaction in the wake of racist incidents on campus, sparked protests last week and a call for SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling to resign.

Students also called for the resignation of Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Morgan, Director of Student Conduct Larry Allen and Chief Diversity Officer Dr. J.W. Wiley.

Students rallied outside of the Clinton County Government Center, Ettling’s home on Court Street and held a forum that lasted for nearly three hours last Friday.

Over a dozen speakers aired a number of grievances, from concerns over safety, to frustration over the administration’s response, to stories of racism experienced on campus.

The next day, Ettling released a statement saying that for change to happen, it’s important that the entire campus community be involved.

Students met with high-ranking SUNY administration officials on Monday to outline their concerns.

Those meetings join a "no confidence" vote by the Student Association on Monday on President John Ettling, Wiley and Allen.

“As we move into further conversations, change and addressing deeper problems at more comprehensive levels, it is important for the entire campus community to do this together, building bridges and acting from the heart,” Ettling said in a statement. “I care about each of you and will work to make sure each student is safe and valued. I ask you to join me in that effort.”