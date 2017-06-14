Student wins state science fair

× Expand Photo provided Eleanor Harmon stands with her project, “Raining Blood,” at the state science fair.

CROWN POINT – Crown Point Central School student Eleanor Harmon took Highest Honors for her science fair project in state competition recently.

The New York State Science Congress was held in Buffalo, where the 7th-grade student entered her venture, “Raining Blood.”

Harmon, 13, said she got the idea for the project after watching a video on the densities of substances like oil, water, food dye and glycerine.

The food dye mixed with vegetable oil will sit on top of water and drip to the bottom of a jar, the “raining blood” of the entry’s title, but then separate to rise back to the surface to repeat the process all over again.

“They have different polarities,” Harmon said. “At first it didn’t work. We had to keep on researching. We figured out how to make it work. We figured out the polarity thing.

“We put together a project.”

She created “Raining Blood” as an entry for her school’s science fair.

“We won the science fair in the school, we went to the regional science fair in Plattsburgh and won first place, and from there it was on to Buffalo.

“It won Highest Honors in Junior Division for Physical Science (category); they don’t have first place.”

Harmon said she’s considering a chemistry career and may study abroad at some point after graduation.

“I have time to decide,” she said.