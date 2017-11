Students arraigned in hazing incidents

× Nearly two dozen former and present members of the Pi Alpha Nu fraternity have been charged in connection with alleged hazing at their off-campus fraternity house, pictured here. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Twenty-two students have now been indicted on criminal charges related to hazing at SUNY Plattsburgh.

All but four of the students have been arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court for misdemeanor charges associated with incidents stemming from initiation rituals at Pi Alpha Nu.

IN COURT

Robert Dresner, 21, charged with one count of hazing in the first degree, was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Nov. 1 and again on Nov. 3.

Dresner pleaded not guilty.

Dressed in a black suit, pink button-down shirt and a blue-striped tie, Dresner appeared calm and composed before the judge last Friday.

A total of 10 pledges hoping to be initiated into the fraternity in February and September were subjected to “demeaning behavior, alcohol use and paddling,” authorities said.

Pledges said they were repeatedly vomited on, dowsed with cups of urine and paddled, according to court documents.

Dresner’s case was adjourned until Nov. 27.

‘I DON’T KNOW HOW I GOT THROUGH IT’

Statements filed with the Plattsburgh City Police Department and SUNY Plattsburgh University Police detailed a litany of abuses.

One 19 year old student, whose name was redacted in the report, said that he had to eat baby food off the floor, make “snow angels” in piles of “rancid” trash on the floor and pick it up by hand, before having it dumped on him again 13 times.

“The smell from the garbage was so bad I still have it stuck in my nose,” he said.

The student was also forced to swallow a live fish, had condiments thrown on him and was repeatedly hit by “every member of the fraternity” with a wooden paddle.

“After a while the pain got so bad that I felt like I was going into shock,” he said. “One of the brothers hit me so hard that my knees buckled and I had to be held up. I don’t know how I got through it but I somehow did.

“Even though this happened a few days ago, I can’t sleep on my back and it still hurts.

“I still can’t believe I was actually hit with a paddle.”