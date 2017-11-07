Students arraigned in hazing incidents

× Nearly two dozen former and present members of the Pi Alpha Nu fraternity have been charged in connection with alleged hazing at their off-campus fraternity house, pictured here. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo PLATTSBURGH | Twenty-two students have now been indicted on criminal charges related to hazing at SUNY Plattsburgh. All but four of the students have been arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court for misdemeanor charges associated with incidents stemming from initiation rituals at Pi Alpha Nu. IN COURT Robert Dresner, 21, charged with one count of hazing in the first degree, was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court on Nov. 1 and again on Nov. 3. Dresner pleaded not guilty. Dressed in a black suit, pink button-down shirt and a blue-striped tie, Dresner appeared calm and composed before the judge last Friday. A total of 10 pledges hoping to be initiated into the fraternity in February and September were subjected to “demeaning behavior, alcohol use and paddling,” authorities said. Pledges said they were repeatedly vomited on, dowsed with cups of urine and paddled, according to court documents. Dresner’s case was adjourned until Nov. 27. ‘I DON’T KNOW HOW I GOT THROUGH IT’ Statements filed with the Plattsburgh City Police Department and SUNY Plattsburgh University Police detailed a litany of abuses. One 19 year old student, whose name was redacted in the report, said that he had to eat baby food off the floor, make “snow angels” in piles of “rancid” trash on the floor and pick it up by hand, before having it dumped on him again 13 times. “The smell from the garbage was so bad I still have it stuck in my nose,” he said. The student was also forced to swallow a live fish, had condiments thrown on him and was repeatedly hit by “every member of the fraternity” with a wooden paddle. “After a while the pain got so bad that I felt like I was going into shock,” he said. “One of the brothers hit me so hard that my knees buckled and I had to be held up. I don’t know how I got through it but I somehow did. “Even though this happened a few days ago, I can’t sleep on my back and it still hurts. “I still can’t believe I was actually hit with a paddle.”

PLEAS Of the 22 charged, at least 11 other students, including Peter Bocassi, Matthew Brady, Stephen Cain, Troy Cerminara, Paul Dinov, Evan Floreck, Raymond Hancock, Richard Torres, Kevin Wojaczek, Kyle Halusic and Brendan Morrison have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Bocassi, Brady, Cain, Cerminara, Dinov, Floreck, Torres and Wojaczek were arraigned Nov. 1 at Plattsburgh City Court. Halusic, Klockowski and Morrison were arraigned Nov. 2. Only one student so far, Daniel O’Keefe, 20, charged with hazing in the first degree, has pleaded guilty, according to court documents. O’Keefe was arraigned Thursday, Nov. 2 in Plattsburgh City Court and paid a $100 fine. Student Andrew Rollis, 22, was charged with hazing in the first degree and arraigned Nov. 1, but no documents on his plea were made available. Four more students, Tyler Polycranos, James Martucci, Anthony Mclea and Vincent Le Clair were set to be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 6, according to the city court clerk’s office, followed by student Kyle Bronzo on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Stephen Quiles on Thursday. Nov. 9 and Jamal Sharif-Castro on Nov. 16. MORE ALLEGATIONS ARISE Another 19 year old student, faced with the same repeated paddling as the first, told University Police that he had tried to break free but was “wrestled back.” “I broke away and was on the floor crying telling them ‘f*** this, I’m done, I don’t want to be a part of this frat anymore,’” he said. “They didn’t listen.” During pledge week, he was forced to eat ketchup, mayo, dog food, raw sardines, clam juice, pickled eggs, apple pie with dip spit, chewing tobacco, baby food and olives. “Anything to make you puke,” he said. At one point, he and another pledge were forced to lie in a plank position on the floor as fraternity members threw up on them. “Somebody was also throwing cups of piss on us.” This happened again the next day, he said. Among those arraigned this month, the group faces 28 charges of first-degree hazing, one charge of unlawful dealing with a child in the first-degree and four charges of second-degree criminal nuisance.