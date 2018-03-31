Students compete in regional bee

× Expand Photo provided Ticonderoga Middle School Spelling Bee winners, from left, Lily McNulty and Bridget O’Hara went to the Regional Competition in Peru recently.

TICONDEROGA | Ticonderoga Middle School students did well in the Champlain Valley Educational Services Regional Spelling Bee held recently at Peru Central School.

Competing from Ticonderoga were 6th grader Lily McNulty and 7th grader Bridget O’Hara.

Students from AuSable Valley, Beekmantown, Chazy, Moriah, Northeastern Clinton, Northern Adirondack, Peru, Plattsburgh, Saranac, Westport and Willsboro Central schools also participated.

Principal Herb Tedford said that to earn their spot in the Regional Spelling Bee, both McNulty and O’Hara faced 32 other students in the 4th-annual Ticonderoga Middle School Spelling Bee in January.

Students from 6th through 8th grades competed in a dozen rounds of spelling words that got harder and harder.

Winners in that competition were Emery Tausinger (8th grade), Bridget O’Hara (7th grade and overall Ticonderoga Middle School champion), and Lily McNulty (6th grade). Alternates included Aidan Porter, Olivia Powers, and Carter Perron.

Middle School champs received certificates and monetary awards from the Ticonderoga Middle School Teachers Union and Barbara Peria, grade 6 English Language Arts teacher and Spelling Bee coordinator.

Champlain Valley Educational Services Regional Champion Lucas Tardif of AuSable Valley Central School District advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, to be held just outside of Washington, D.C.