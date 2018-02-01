Students doing tech support

× The VTech technology club at Moriah Central School is repairing computers and offering help desk support. From left are Landon Peters, Jacob Gilbert, Madeline Cochran, adviser Matthew Pray, Harrison Rich, Connor Anderson, Stephania Zelinski, Sarah Drake, and Christian Nichols. Not in photo are Karen King, Jade Morin, and Megan Cook. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | Moriah Central School now has its own tech squad of students repairing computers and offering technical support.

The student-run technology club is called VTech, adviser Matthew Pray said, and it’s part of the school’s new Educational Technology Center.

“It’s two parts: a student help desk in the hall, where students can stop by and get help with Chromebook issues,” Pray said, “which is starting to get busier, and it’s paired with Chromebook repair, where instead of sending them out, we fix them in-house.”

Many students have school-issued Google Chromebooks, small laptops designed to be used primarily while connected to the internet, with most applications and documents living in the cloud.

Pray said students who want to join VTech must submit a resume to either him or math teacher William Gaynor, and sit for an interview before being accepted into the group. Elementary instructor Emmett Hoops is the group’s third adviser.

Also the school music teacher, Pray turned a storage room off the music room into VTech headquarters and it’s now filled with computers and equipment.

VTech, which stands for Viking Technology, after the school mascot, has 12 members so far, with students learning to repair computers, work on projects, and learn more about Windows, Chrome OS, Linux, and Raspberry Pi computers.

“It’s all independent study,” he said. “They can put as little or as much in it as they want to.”

He said VTech members went to Beekmantown school, where students have been offering computer repair and help desk services, and got ideas from them.

“Chromebooks are repairable,” student Christian Nichols said. “Screens, cables can be replaced. They’re (Chromebooks) usually reliable, and if you don’t drop it, it’s fine.”

VTech student Sarah Drake did outreach visits to classrooms to tell them about the help desk and repair service.

“I let them know we’re here and what we can do,” she said.

Students are also creating websites using the wix.com platform.

“I made one with an architectural theme,” student Madeline Cochran said. “I covered the four popular styles: new traditional, Craftsman, contemporary, and ranch.”

An architecture enthusiast, her website won first place in a recent school contest.