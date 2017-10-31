Students face charges for alleged hazing

× Expand File photo 21 current and former SUNY Plattsburgh students are facing hazing-related criminal charges stemming from initiation rites at Pi Alpha Nu, an off-campus fraternity.

PLATTSBURGH | Nearly two dozen current and former SUNY Plattsburgh students are facing hazing-related criminal charges stemming from initiation rites at Pi Alpha Nu, an off-campus fraternity.

The misdemeanor charges, announced by SUNY Plattsburgh on Monday, stem from pledge-related activities in February and September of this year, according to University Police.

Fifteen current and six former students, all members of the fraternity, face charges ranging from hazing in the first degree, criminal nuisance in the second degree to unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree related to furnishing alcohol to minors.

Charges have been filed with Plattsburgh City Court.

Initial court appearances for the students, who have not been identified, will occur throughout November.

University Police also initiated the arrest and arraignment of a Pi Alpha Nu member who allegedly threatened the student who reported the hazing to campus police.

“That individual was charged with coercion for making the threat,” said Ken Knelly, a SUNY Plattsburgh spokesman. “They are also among those charged in the hazing incident.”

Six additional former students are expected to face similar charges in connection with the incidents, Knelly said.

SHUTTERED

A total of 10 pledges — two in February, eight in September — were subjected to “demeaning behavior, alcohol use and paddling,” according to University Police.

Just two of them were “at or above” legal drinking age.

The hazing and criminal nuisance charges stem from both incidents, and the alcohol-related charge is related to the February incident.

Both events happened at one off-campus location, said Knelly.

“The organization had two off-campus locations registered with the college, but all took place at one location,” Knelly said in an email.

The college ordered the fraternity to suspend activities on Sept. 29, the same day the student filed a complaint about the February incident, SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling told students in a letter dated Oct. 4.

That report prompted the subsequent investigation which led to the charges.

Pi Alpha Nu remains under a cease and desist activities order.

A separate campus judicial process is underway to determine the future of the fraternity and the enrollment status of its member students, Knelly said.